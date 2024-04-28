Europe’s greatest bus routes for sightseeing (which locals don’t want you to know about)

Europe's public buses can take you right to the doorstep of many leading tourist attractions - Stone/Getty

It’s an unavoidable sight: across Europe, almost all major cities have a competing network of open-top buses vying for visitors’ attention, with agents pushing leaflets into the hands of bewildered tourists. The rival companies, all with similar names and liveries, charge outrageously high prices. And it is hard to argue that they encourage exploration, instead lulling customers into a passive engagement: here, the Eiffel Tower, there, the Louvre.

Nascently, we know public transport must be an option, and it must pass the sights, too. But how to find the routes? In places like Barcelona, that search is increasingly difficult – as part of its efforts to curb overtourism, the city has removed certain bus routes from Google and Apple Maps because sightseers aren’t leaving any room for residents.

Happily, there are some truly spectacular public bus routes across the continent that cost a fraction of the tourist bus. Many have fixed prices, charging not by number of journeys but by time, meaning you can use it to facilitate exploration rather than for a sit down. Here are some of Europe’s greatest public bus routes for sightseeing.

Nice – the 5

The best way to explore Nice’s glittering seafront is by foot – especially as that allows for an impromptu beach session. If the summer heat becomes stifling, however, the tram network allows air-conditioned escape, moving from breezy boulevards to the Old Town.

Discover that there's more to Nice than its waterfront with a ride on the number 5 bus - Alamy

It’s the number 5 bus, however, that really allows you to leave the oppressive city centre and loop up into the wilder mountainside. Embark at the Jean Médecin stop, where the bus almost immediately starts travelling north: past the bustling shopping streets and up onto the hillside. Jump off at any point to take pictures of the Riviera views, or disembark at Musée Chagall or Musée Matisse, for a glimpse of how France’s modernist sons viewed the city.

Price: Pick up La Carte from an official vendor, and top up the required amount for your journey. Single trips start at €1.70 (£1.46)

Plan your trip: An expert travel guide to Nice

Paris – the 69

The 69 bus in Paris is extremely useful for moving around the city, and while its sightseeing potential should not be underestimated, its utility – and length – means that the holidaymaker may find themselves using it for entirely practical reasons.

Passengers on the number 69 bus may catch views of the Eiffel Tower - Moment/Getty

If it is attractions you are interested in, embark at the grand Esplanade des Invalides, trundle over the Pont du Carrousel, past the Louvre, up to the Pont Neuf. From here, you’ll be able to spot the Île de la Cité and the half-restored Notre Dame. Disembark for a coffee and a croissant, or continue until Père Lachaise, near the end of the line, for a tour of Paris’s most storied cemetery.

If you are in the city to explore its galleries, instead head west from Bastille-Rue Saint Antoine for a particularly museum-heavy route, passing the Pompidou Centre, the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Musée Rodin, ending at the Hôtel des Invalides. At various points along the route, the Eiffel Tower looms into view, so have your camera ready for a quick photo opportunity.

Price: €2.50 (£2.14) for a one-way “onboard SMS ticket”; €2.15 (£1.84) for a one-way t+ ticket, sold at vending machines at transport stops.

Plan your trip: How to spend the perfect weekend in Paris

Rome – the 64

The 64 bus, which runs from the central railway terminus to the Vatican, is a remarkably effective way of moving through the city. Buses run every six to 10 minutes, meaning you won’t be waiting for long. Be warned, though: it can get extremely crowded at peak times, making them a pickpocket’s favourite. Travellers should have their wits about them (and read our guide to avoiding thieves before any trip). Still, the journey runs through the city centre, giving passengers the opportunity to spy numerous ornate churches (the Chiesa di Santa Caterina da Siena is a favourite), past the grand Palazzo delle Esposizioni, and on to San Pietro station.

The number 24 bus in Rome drops passengers by Vatican City - Alamy

From here, it’s a quick wander into Vatican City. Book in advance to see the resplendent Sistine Chapel and the Vatican Museums, or shell out for a private tour. Stop for espresso, explore the Basilica, then return to the centre of Rome on the same bus.

Price: Contactless tap&go tickets – payable by contactless bank card upon boarding – cost €1.50 (£1.29) per 100 minutes.

Plan your trip: The 27 best things to do in Rome

London – the 24

Numerous buses pass through London’s centre: the 11 glides along Fleet Street, the 9 past the Ritz. But visitors are advised most of all to board the 24 at Victoria Station (tapping an Oyster or bank card on the readers downstairs), and head to the front seats of the upper deck. Here, as the new Routemaster curves around London’s streets, you’ll see a resplendent Westminster Abbey, run along Whitehall, past Downing Street, around Trafalgar Square, into busy Soho, and then out of the city, heading north, to the leafy, mansion-lined streets of Hampstead.

London's number 24 bus passes tourist favourites including Ben and the Houses of Parliament - Shutterstock

Following the route in its entirety will take some time – but that makes it all the more special. Sail past the crowded, low-quality tourist buses, and instead supplement inane commentary with a DIY guide. And as a typical fare charges per hour, rather than per journey, you can even hop on and off as if it were a more commercial offering.

Price: £1.75 per hour, payable by Oyster or bank card when boarding the bus.

Plan your trip: An expert travel guide to London

Berlin – the 100

There are snippets of history on every corner in Berlin. To navigate through them, take the 100 bus from Alexanderplatz – once a military training ground, and now the biggest square in the city. Snap pictures beneath the Television Tower, then hop onto the bus. The journey will take you past Berlin Cathedral, with its grand baroque domes, along the river, where Museum Island should make for some brilliant photographs, and on to the Brandenburg Gate.

The number 100 bus travels past attractions including the Berlin Zoo - Alamy

Onwards to the Bundestag (once the Reichstag), the Kaiser Wilhelm church, and the zoo, which opened in 1844 and has one of the largest collections of animals in the world. Disembark here for a creature-filled day out, or follow the route back to Alexanderplatz and take the 200 to Potsdamer Platz and Checkpoint Charlie.

Price: One-way fares, valid for up to two hours, cost between €2.40 (£2.06) and €3.50 (£3) depending on the number of stops. Buy from a bus driver or in advance at vending machines.

Plan your trip: Where to stay in Berlin: the best areas and neighbourhoods

Venice – the 1

Does a water bus count as a bus? The vaporetto is a fine equivalent in Venice, where water-borne travel is a necessity. The number 1 curls through the Grand Canal, stopping some 20 times among the winding, ancient streets – taking in the Rialto Bridge and St Mark’s. In fact, such is its utility, visitors arriving at Venice Central Station will likely use it without realising.

Enjoy scenic views from Venice's water bus - Alamy

As the rest of the city buckles (or bolsters) under the pressure of excess visitors, so too does the vaporetto. Attempt to board during peak season and you’ll find yourself firmly in a queue – or at least something approximating a queue – for some time. At quieter times, board the vaporetto as a sunset sightseeing tour, ticking off the major sights before heading to one of the city’s best restaurants for dinner.

Price: A one-way, one-hour journey costs €7.50 (£6.43), purchasable at Hellovenezia ticket desks.

Plan your trip: How to spend a vibrant weekend in Venice