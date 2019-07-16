Eurostar's route to the French Alps is about to go on sale

From Cosmopolitan

Eurostar have announced trains to the French Alps are about to go on sale, making your fantasy of a long skiing weekend away even more likely.

The route will kick off in December 2019, just in time for the next ski season.

Whether you're desperate for a snowboard or just fancy some slope-side drinking, Eurostar have announced the timetable for their train route which will take you to the heart of the French Alps.

Ahead of 2020's ski season kicking off, Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service, is opening sales for travel to the French Alps next ski season. On 17th July 2019, tickets will be available for travel throughout the winter between 20th December 2019 and 11th April 2020.

The direct journey takes travellers from the centre of London to Alpine slopes, making stops at Moûtiers, Aime-la-Plagne and Bourg-St-Maurice - perfect for the likes of Courchevel, La Plagne, Tignes, Meribel, and Les Arcs.

Services available include a Friday overnight train, which means you'll arrive in perfect time for a Saturday ski; a Saturday daytime train on Saturday 16th February, or a Saturday overnight train on 23rd February.



The journey times vary depending on where you're heading, but they typically take around eight hours. Yes, a long time, but not so bad when you compare it to airport security - plus you can sleep overnight, and arrive in good time for a full day on the slopes.

The 2019/20 seasonal ski services will run weekly from 20 December 2019 until 11 April 2020, with fares from £80 each way. Anybody else feeling a ski coming on?

