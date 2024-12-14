Eva Longoria, 49, adores this L'Oreal anti-aging eye cream — it's $18 (40% off)

This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines in check, and 'feels so delicious' says the actress.

When you reach a certain age, having a fresh face every morning can be ... challenging. What's equally as challenging is finding just the right product at just the right price to help your skin get its bounce back. You know celebs love their expensive beauty products, but one of our favorite Desperate Housewives has a not-so-secret weapon to combat lines and creases — one that won't break the bank. Ageless beauty and L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria loves the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, and it's just $18 (from $29).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Anti-aging eye cream can set you back $100. Even at its regular price of $29, this powerful eye cream is a bargain compared to department store brands. We've seen the price of this cream go up and down, but $18 is the lowest we expect it to go for a while. Grab it while it's nearly 40% off.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Formulated to hydrate skin while working to reduce wrinkles over time, this eye cream, according to L'Oreal, delivers visibly firmer, brighter skin. It boasts an impressive assortment of active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, retinol and vitamin C. Eva Longoria loves this product because, she says, it's so refreshing and fills in fine lines. She told Popsugar, "It feels so delicious."

In addition to an incredible formula, this anti-aging product has a well-designed applicator — cooling and angled — so you can enjoy its soothing benefits without pulling or tugging on delicate under-eye skin.

The former Desperate Housewife loves taking care of her skin. In this video from Vogue, she breaks down her whole routine and emphasizes the extra care that skin needs as we age: "As you get older, ladies, you have to prep your skin, specifically under your eyes," she says as she slathers on the serum. "I'm kind of generous with that."

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers love this serum, too. More than 7,600 reviewers have given it a glowing five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I wish I'd started using this eye cream sooner!" reported a five-star customer. "I am seeing results for the lines and darkness under my eyes. I always had issues using any products near my eyes because it would seem to migrate into my eyes and cause irritation, tears, etc. This product does not seem to do that, and the applicator is so refreshing and cooling. I also apply it to the 'squint' crease on my forehead, and I can see it helps there too."

"I use the product around my eyes every morning," began another happy shopper. "No odor that I notice. Works great diminishing the bags and dark circles. Best of all the tube lasts me months when used as suggested. Feels great if kept cold in the fridge."

Said this satisfied shopper: "I love the applicator because it is cold and refreshing and pulls less at the sensitive eye area."

Another five-star reviewer shared: “I really like this product. However, I do not like the tip. I’m just not a fan of putting the metal on my face, so I use my finger instead.”

Cons 👎

Reviewers reported that while it felt soft and moisturizing, the benefits weren't visible. According to one: "I'm 41 and starting to get a little puffiness under my eyes. I reached for this product to see if it could help. Been using one week daily and haven't seen a difference...It does feel nice and cold going on, seems to hydrate ok just doesn't seem to work for wrinkles nor puffiness."

"Don't see any true anti-wrinkling effects but it does moisturize," reported another. "No overwhelming odor, absorbs well and didn't irritate."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $5 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $38 $75 Save $37 See at Amazon

Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $43 $150 Save $107 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage $75 $120 Save $45 See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $88 $150 Save $62 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Sdara Ice Roller $4 $10 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $329 $430 Save $101 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon