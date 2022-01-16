Psst! Everlane is having a rare sale on everything, but only until tomorrow

Everlane's sale is only on for 48 hours.

Everlane is known for their cool, minimalist style and effortlessly chic apparel, but not necessarily for their sale events. Beloved by stars like Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie, the brand had previously opted for rare sale events scattered throughout the year.

Their current flash sale event is one such limited-time sale — and it's good. Everything on the site is 25 per cent off, making it the ideal time to refresh your winter wardrobe.

Shop office-ready apparels, laid-back weekend styles and shoes below — but make sure to grab your picks before the sale ends Monday at 11:59 p.m. PST.

The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo. Image via Everlane.

Even new arrivals like this waffle knit striped polo are included in today's flash sale, in case you were waiting for your sign to add it to your cart.

$133 $179 at Everlane

The Way-High Jean. Image via Everlane.

An ultra high rise and straight leg give this pair of slightly distressed jeans a perfectly on trend look.

$95 $127 at Everlane

The Duvet Puffer. Image via Everlane.

Winter weather is no match for this blanket-like parka that protects against the cold and is made from sustainable materials.

$266 $355 at Everlane

The Dream Pant. Image via Everlane.

Ease back into wearing "regular" pants again with this pair of knit trousers that has all the comfort of sweats.

$95 $127 at Everlane

The High-Ankle Glove Boot in ReKnit. Image via Everlane.

Everlane's classic Glove Boot gets an upgrade with a taller shaft that hits mid-calf instead of at the ankle.

$139 $186 at Everlane

The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt. Image via Everlane.

This polished shirt offers low maintenance care since it can be washed at home — no dry cleaner needed.

$138 $183 at Everlane

The Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress. Image via Everlane.

A minimalist slip dress that's made with wrinkle-resistant, drapey Japanese GoWeave for wearing just about anywhere.

$108 $143 at Everlane

The Italian Leather Studio Bag. Image via Everlane.

Save almost $100 on this premium handbag that's crafted from the softest Italian leather.

$296 $394 at Everlane

The Air Turtleneck. Image via Everlane.

This lightweight turtleneck is ideal for layering, and comes in six shades to choose from including black, white, and ice blue.

$43 $57 at Everlane

The Perform 24/7 Legging. Image via Everlane.

Everlane's new performance leggings have the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties as their original Perform leggings, but with a new soft and cozy finish.

$73 $97 at Everlane

The ReLeather Tennis Shoe. Image via Everlane.

These cool and casual sneakers also have a sustainable secret — they're made from ReLeather, a long-lasting material that’s made of recycled leather scraps and requires no new tanning or dyeing.

$118 $158 at Everlane

The ’90s Cheeky Jean. Image via Everlane.

These non-stretch jeans are a customer favourite, and have been called "the perfect straight/high waisted jeans."

$105 $140 at Everlane

