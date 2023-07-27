DEAL ALERT:

Gap is having a massive sale — but it ends today

Save 50% on summer & fall essentials

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I tried Everlane's 'Baywatch' bathing suit — and it's 50% off right now

Everlane shoppers call this one-piece the "best-fitting" swimsuit ever — here's my honest review.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·5 min read
everlane, Everlane model in red one-piece swimsuit on white background, woman taking mirror selfie in red swimsuit and blue everlane denim shorts
Everlane shoppers call this on-sale bathing suit the "best-fitting swimsuit [they've] ever owned" — here's my honest review. (Photos via Everlane & Kayla Kuefler)

If it sounds like I'm always trying to talk about swimwear, it's because I am. As a bonafide lake/ocean/pool gal, I am never too far away from a bathing suit, especially considering the current heat wave.

And while I have several swimwear brands on rotation, it's Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece that holds the title as my most-worn suit — and it just so happens to be 50 per cent off right now as part of Everlane's summer sale.

To learn why the sustainable swimsuit has earned my recommendation and several compliments from strangers on vacation, scroll below.

Need to know:

🛍️ Product reviewed: Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece

Tested for: 2 years

💵 Price: $55 CAD/$35 USD

My rating: 4.5/5 stars

Everlane shopper rating: 4.1/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Ultra-flattering and comfortable, this Pamela Anderson-esque swimsuit is supportive and eco-friendly.

Reasons to avoid: If you're looking for a cheeky swimsuit, the full-coverage bottom may not be for you.

50% off: Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece

model wearing V-Neck One-Piece bathing suit in bright red
The V-Neck One-Piece in bright red (photo via Everlane)

$55 CAD/$35 USD $109 CAD/$70 USD at Everlane

The details

Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece features a deep V neckline, a built-in shelf bra, removable pads and wide, adjustable straps.

The swimsuit is made from fully-lined Italian fabric with technical quick-drying and fade-resistant properties and was fit-tested on 112 different women to ensure a comfortable, flattering and uninterrupted fit.

Each bathing suit is made from 82 per cent Econyl yarn, an earth-friendly fabric created using recycled waste like fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic.

My thoughts

Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece, or my Baywatch bathing suit, as coined by my friends, has become my go-to swimsuit over the past two summers.

As a bustier gal (I wear a 32 DD), I have always stayed away from triangle bikini tops and deeply cut swimsuits because when I head to the beach, I, shockingly, want to go swimming and when doing so, would like to avoid any peep show-type of mishaps.

While the bathing suit's V-neckline deserves its Pamela Anderson moniker, it's always kept me in place, come laps, pool parties and braving the less-than tropical waters of Lake Ontario.

woman taking mirror selfie in bathroom wearing red bathing suit and blue denim shorts, everlane red swimsuit
Trying on Everlane's The V-Neck One-Piece for the first time (I spy: Everlane tags)

$55 CAD/$35 USD $109 CAD/$70 USD at Everlane

The swimsuit has earned praise from strangers on the beach, with everyone wanting to know where they could buy its equally as colourful twin.

My only critique of the swimsuit, as mentioned in the reviews below, is that the bottom could be a bit cheekier. As it sits, your full bum is covered by the suit, and while I will avoid a thong-style swimsuit until the day I die, I would have preferred something sexier to match the cleavage-baring front style.

What people are saying

With nearly 150 reviews, Everlane shoppers call the eco-friendly one-piece the "best fitting swimsuit [they've] ever owned."

It's "stunning," raves one shopper. "It has a bit of padding in the chest, covers my bum, and the straps are adjustable," they say. It's "truly the smartest design, fits great and looks slammin.'"

Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece is currently on sale.
Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece is currently on sale.

$55 CAD/$35 USD $109 CAD/$70 USD at Everlane

"As a busty gal, bathing suits that fit are hard to find," writes a second reviewer. However, because of the adjustable straps, "this one fits perfectly. The V is deep but at least on this 50-year-old, [it's] still very respectable."

A third shopper says they have "never felt so good in a swimsuit." Adding, it "shows off my assets while covering the rest."

Despite a 4.1-star rating, some reviewers say that while the swimsuit is the "most flattering" they've ever tried, they wish it was a bit "more cheeky."

The colour and quality are "amazing," according to one reviewer; however, they "wish" the design had a higher leg and a cheekier cut.

The verdict

If you're on the hunt for a sexy-meets-practical swimsuit this summer, Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece may be exactly what you're looking for. Its V-neckline will hold you in and according to dozens of Everlane reviewers, the bathing suit is one of the "best fitting" they have ever worn.

Shop Everlane's summer sale

To shop more editor-approved picks from Everlane's summer sale, scroll below.

40% Off: The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress (photo via Everlane)
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress (photo via Everlane)

Hot, sweaty weather is no match for this breezy slip dress.

$119 CAD/$77 USD $199 CAD/$128 USD at Everlane

70% Off: The Gallery Tote

The Gallery Tote in beech (photo via Everlane)
The Gallery Tote in beech (photo via Everlane)

This sleek tote is available in four colours: Beech, black, andorra, and toasted almond.

$105 CAD/$68 USD $350 CAD/$225 USD at Everlane

45% Off: The Organic Cotton Waffle Tank Dress

The Organic Cotton Waffle Tank Dress (photo via Everlane)
The Organic Cotton Waffle Tank Dress (photo via Everlane)

This sunny yellow dress has a "timeless silhouette" and "feels so soft and cozy on," writes one Everlane shopper.

$67 CAD/$43 USD $121 CAD/$78 USD at Everlane

25% Off: The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top (photo via Everlane)
The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top (photo via Everlane)

This chic off-the-shoulder top is available in three colours: Bone, navy, and toasted coconut.

$91 CAD/$59 USD $121 CAD/$78 USD at Everlane

50% Off: The City Stripe Midi Dress

The City Stripe Midi Dress (photo via Everlane)
The City Stripe Midi Dress (photo via Everlane)

Chic and sustainable: Everlane's The City dress is made from post-consumer plastic bottles.

$115 CAD/$74 USD $230 CAD/$148 USD at Everlane

40% Off: The ReLeather Tennis Shoe

The ReLeather Tennis Shoe (photo via Everlane)
The ReLeather Tennis Shoe (photo via Everlane)

Everlane's staple tennis shoes are made of recycled leather scraps and requires no new tanning or dyeing.

$103 CAD/$66 CAD $171 CAD/$110 USD at Everlane

70% Off: The Ribbed Knit Skirt

The Ribbed Knit Skirt (photo via Everlane)
The Ribbed Knit Skirt (photo via Everlane)

Get a head start on your fall wardrobe with this chic ribbed knit skirt.

$61 CAD/$39 USD $202 CAD/$130 USD at Everlane

30% Off: The Texture Cotton Cardigan

The Texture Cotton Cardigan (photo via Everlane)
The Texture Cotton Cardigan (photo via Everlane)

With an average rating of 4.7 stars, Everlane shoppers call this the "perfect sweater for all-year wear."

$150 CAD/$97 USD $214 CAD/$138 USD at Everlane

40% Off: The Satin V-Neck Top

The Satin V-Neck Top (photo via Everlane)
The Satin V-Neck Top (photo via Everlane)

This satiny V-neck has a peplum waist that sits just over the hips for a figure-flattering effect.

$73 CAD/$47 USD $121 CAD/$78 USD at Everlane

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.