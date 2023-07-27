I tried Everlane's 'Baywatch' bathing suit — and it's 50% off right now

Everlane shoppers call this on-sale bathing suit the "best-fitting swimsuit [they've] ever owned" — here's my honest review. (Photos via Everlane & Kayla Kuefler)

If it sounds like I'm always trying to talk about swimwear, it's because I am. As a bonafide lake/ocean/pool gal, I am never too far away from a bathing suit, especially considering the current heat wave.

And while I have several swimwear brands on rotation, it's Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece that holds the title as my most-worn suit — and it just so happens to be 50 per cent off right now as part of Everlane's summer sale.

To learn why the sustainable swimsuit has earned my recommendation and several compliments from strangers on vacation, scroll below.

Need to know:

🛍️ Product reviewed: Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece

⏰ Tested for: 2 years

💵 Price: $55 CAD/$35 USD

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5 stars

⭐ Everlane shopper rating: 4.1/5 stars

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Ultra-flattering and comfortable, this Pamela Anderson-esque swimsuit is supportive and eco-friendly.

✋ Reasons to avoid: If you're looking for a cheeky swimsuit, the full-coverage bottom may not be for you.

The V-Neck One-Piece in bright red (photo via Everlane)

$55 CAD/$35 USD $109 CAD/$70 USD at Everlane

The details

Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece features a deep V neckline, a built-in shelf bra, removable pads and wide, adjustable straps.

The swimsuit is made from fully-lined Italian fabric with technical quick-drying and fade-resistant properties and was fit-tested on 112 different women to ensure a comfortable, flattering and uninterrupted fit.

Each bathing suit is made from 82 per cent Econyl yarn, an earth-friendly fabric created using recycled waste like fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic.

My thoughts

Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece, or my Baywatch bathing suit, as coined by my friends, has become my go-to swimsuit over the past two summers.

As a bustier gal (I wear a 32 DD), I have always stayed away from triangle bikini tops and deeply cut swimsuits because when I head to the beach, I, shockingly, want to go swimming and when doing so, would like to avoid any peep show-type of mishaps.

While the bathing suit's V-neckline deserves its Pamela Anderson moniker, it's always kept me in place, come laps, pool parties and braving the less-than tropical waters of Lake Ontario.

Trying on Everlane's The V-Neck One-Piece for the first time (I spy: Everlane tags)

$55 CAD/$35 USD $109 CAD/$70 USD at Everlane

The swimsuit has earned praise from strangers on the beach, with everyone wanting to know where they could buy its equally as colourful twin.

My only critique of the swimsuit, as mentioned in the reviews below, is that the bottom could be a bit cheekier. As it sits, your full bum is covered by the suit, and while I will avoid a thong-style swimsuit until the day I die, I would have preferred something sexier to match the cleavage-baring front style.

What people are saying

With nearly 150 reviews, Everlane shoppers call the eco-friendly one-piece the "best fitting swimsuit [they've] ever owned."

It's "stunning," raves one shopper. "It has a bit of padding in the chest, covers my bum, and the straps are adjustable," they say. It's "truly the smartest design, fits great and looks slammin.'"

Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece is currently on sale.

$55 CAD/$35 USD $109 CAD/$70 USD at Everlane

"As a busty gal, bathing suits that fit are hard to find," writes a second reviewer. However, because of the adjustable straps, "this one fits perfectly. The V is deep but at least on this 50-year-old, [it's] still very respectable."

A third shopper says they have "never felt so good in a swimsuit." Adding, it "shows off my assets while covering the rest."

Despite a 4.1-star rating, some reviewers say that while the swimsuit is the "most flattering" they've ever tried, they wish it was a bit "more cheeky."

The colour and quality are "amazing," according to one reviewer; however, they "wish" the design had a higher leg and a cheekier cut.

The verdict

If you're on the hunt for a sexy-meets-practical swimsuit this summer, Everlane's V-Neck One-Piece may be exactly what you're looking for. Its V-neckline will hold you in and according to dozens of Everlane reviewers, the bathing suit is one of the "best fitting" they have ever worn.

