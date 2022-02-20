Everlane's bestselling jeans are finally back in stock — get them before they sell out again

Everlane's The Way-High Skinny Jean are a classic skinny jean that flatter every curve.

Jeans are notoriously hard to shop for. When they fit in the waist, they're too loose in the thighs. Sometimes there's a gap in the back, despite otherwise fitting so well. Listen up: You deserve the perfect pair of jeans. Lucky for you, we've found them.

Say hello to The Way-High Skinny Jean, from the sustainable and size-inclusive brand Everlane. They were out of stock but are finally back — ringing in at $101 ($68 USD). The Canadian price of the ethically-made jeans also includes duties — so there won't be any hidden fees upon delivery — and the brand also offers free returns.

No matter what Gen Z says, skinny jeans are far from over. Read on to find out why you need these jeans in your denim arsenal.

The Way-High Skinny Jean (Photo via Everlane)

$101 CAD/$68 USD at Everlane

The details

Made from organic cotton, viscose, recycled polyester and elastane, these are jeans you can feel good about wearing — and feel even better in.

The super-soft blend of fabrics make these jeans breathable. With a tiny bit of stretch for comfort, they won't stretch out after wear and instead maintain their flattering, comfortable silhouette. The extra-high-rise provides additional coverage and comfort, while keeping that edgy denim look you're going for. They're available in ankle and regular length, in four gorgeous washes and in up to size 35 (approximately a US size 20).

Everlane is super transparent about their manufacturing practices — these five-pocket jeans are made in one of their ethical Sri Lankan factories.

The Way-High Skinny Jean (Photo via Everlane)

What people are saying

While this re-release of The Way-High Skinny Jean has only garnered a handful of reviews so far, they've still landed themselves a 4.1-star overall rating.

The Way-High Skinny Jean is perfect for those of us tired of getting jeans that are just way too long.

"Love these jeans," one shopper wrote. "I'm 5'5" and they are a perfect ankle length. The material is fairly thick, making them a durable pant for those of us running after little ones all day. The high rise definitely passes the squat test."

One shopper called these jeans a "must-buy."

"[It's a] struggle to find women's jeans that actually fit. These are absolutely amazing. The dark wash is so versatile, making them easy to dress up or down. A closet staple."

A couple shoppers mentioned that the jeans fit a bit on the larger side, but maintain their love for them anyways.

"These jeans are super comfortable. They have a great stretch to them, making it feel fitted but not restricted," one wrote. "The sizing runs slightly large and I would prefer the leg to be slightly tighter."

The Way-High Skinny Jean (Photo via Everlane)

The verdict

The jeans have garnered some mixed reviews, with the majority of shoppers saying they absolutely love them. Keep in mind that they seem to fit a bit on the bigger side, and it might be worth sizing down or buy two different sizes to try on at home.

Luckily, Everlane's return policy is risk-free – they'll even return your duties paid and only charge a $5 restock fee.

