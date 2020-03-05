Every Prop Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner And The 'Game Of Thrones' Cast Stole From Set

Harry Potter. Friends. Breaking Bad. It must feel pretty cool to be in one of the 21st Century’s most famous films or TV shows.

So, it comes as no surprise that it’s common for actors to slip a piece of memorabilia – clothing, weapons, pictures – from the set after filming ends, unbeknown to the prop department.

When it comes to Game of Thrones, several of its most famous stars have no-so-secretly taken a few pieces of the set and their costumes home with them. After all, when you’ve played the Queen of the North (Sophie Turner) or the mother of dragons (Emilia Clarke), a little bit of memorabilia for your keepsake box is important.

From doors and corsets to flags and utensils, here is everything the Game of Thrones cast took from the set: