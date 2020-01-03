We Finally Have a Trailer for 'Outlander' Season 5

After Starz and Sony Pictures Television announced last year that the drama will be renewed for two more seasons, we finally have a premiere date for season five! Outlander will return on Sunday, February 16, 2020. So, yes, we finally get to see dreamy Sam Heughan on our screens again in less than six months.
As for what to expect? "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries, and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement last May.
Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.
We have a new trailer!
Finally! The new trailer for the fifth season, which you can watch here, was released Jan. 3. The trailer opens with Claire's voice telling Jamie: "Do you ever feel as if everything’s pointing you towards something? Space. Time. History? I am grateful for every day we have."
Starz also recently released a series of teaser photos from the new season:
The series has been renewed for season six, so don't worry—this season won't be the last you see of the Frasers.
What'll happen with Jamie and Claire?
During an interview with ET Online in October 2019, the show's stars, Caitriona Balfe and Heughan, shared some teasers for what we can expect from Jamie and Claire's love story in Season 5.
"This is a really strong season for everyone," Balfe shared. "But for Claire and Jamie it's this beautiful deepening of a relationship. What's so great about getting to be on a show for this long, you get to really live with these characters, with them getting older, there's a lot of wisdom, they know each other so much. The love deepens. I think people sort of fall in love, sometimes, with early passion over the more day-to-day connection, and I think that's actually much more exciting."
According to Heughan, however, that "deepening love" doesn't mean the show won't have have low-key comedy and high-key sexiness that we've come to expect, of course.
"There is still a lot of humor," he added. "There's still a lot of passion. But this whole season, I think, is about family and about family, sort of, needing each other to fight exterior forces."
What else do we know?
The fifth season, which will have 12 episodes, is currently in production in Scotland, according to Deadline. In the meantime, fans can watch an official panel with the cast held at New York Comic Con 2019 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Madison Square Garden.
