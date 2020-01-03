We Finally Have a Trailer for 'Outlander' Season 5

From Marie Claire

After Starz and Sony Pictures Television announced last year that the drama will be renewed for two more seasons, we finally have a premiere date for season five! Outlander will return on Sunday, February 16, 2020. So, yes, we finally get to see dreamy Sam Heughan on our screens again in less than six months.

As for what to expect? "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries, and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement last May.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.

We have a new trailer!

Finally! The new trailer for the fifth season, which you can watch here, was released Jan. 3. The trailer opens with Claire's voice telling Jamie: "Do you ever feel as if everything’s pointing you towards something? Space. Time. History? I am grateful for every day we have."

Starz also recently released a series of teaser photos from the new season:

