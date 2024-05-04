Everything you need to know about new TV drama Queenie

The trailer of the highly anticipated TV drama Queenie is out now, leaving fans buzzing.

Author Candice Carty-Williams published the novel in 2019, where it won British Book Awards 'Book of the Year'. It's a coming-of-age story centering around a British-Jamaican girl, Queenie Jenkins, 25, who's life in South London isn't exactly going the way she'd planned – in work or love.

The trailer promises heartache and laughter, moments of highs and lows as Queenie navigates culture, race, journalism and finding her place in the world.

"I'm loud, brash and confrontational," Queenie says in the trailer. "I can't not be a strong, Black woman. That's the problem for girls like me... I'm going to change the world."

Who's playing Queenie?

The lead role is taken by Dionne Brown, who also stars in Criminal Record and The Walk In.

Quennie is coming next month on Channel 4 (Channel 4)

Where and when can I watch it?

The show will premiere on Hulu in the US and Channel 4 in the UK on 7 June.

Queenie has to move in with her grandparents when her relationship breaks down (Channel 4)

How many episodes are there?

The show is comprised of 8 episodes, following Queenie's journey as she splits up from long-term boyfriend Tom and begins to seek comfort in all the wrong places.

Who else is in it?

Keen-eyed viewers will recognise Bridget Jones's Diary actress Sally Phillips as Queenie's editor, Samuel Adewunmi (Secret Invasion, You Don't Know Me) as Frank, a man who's known Queenie since school, Bellah in her screen debut as Kyazike, Queenie’s best friend from school. Tilly Keeper (You) plays Queenie’s colleague Darcy, Elisha Applebaum (Fate: The Winx Saga) is another friend of Queenie, and Mim Shaikh (Informer) plays Adi.

Sally Phillips is Queenie's boss in the series (Channel 4)

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore also features as an unsympathetic gynecologist.

What has the author said about the series?

Candice told Deadline about the challenges of adapting her book for the screen: "There was an idea of what they wanted to do with Queenie and for me it was like, 'What?'. Of course it’s really important to adapt to the times and what’s going on but I'm never going to change my characters to adapt to what a group of people are telling me someone I created years ago should do. I will always fight for my characters as though they are real people."