Everything you need to know about new Vice President Kamala Harris' family

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign stop on May 15, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Spencer Platt)

Kamala Harris is re-running as second in command to President Joe Biden, with some polls even stating that she could potentially even succeed if she were to run as the Democrat's presidential candidate instead of Joe.

An esteemed politician and attorney, Kamala has served as a United States senator of California from 2017 until 2021 and is the certainly the woman of the moment right now. But how much do you know about her life away from politics?

Find out about Kamala's husband, children and family background below…

Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff

Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center August 19, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Win McNamee)

Kamala is married to fellow attorney Doug Emhoff. They first met through a mutual friend on a blind date back in 2013 and went on to marry in 2014 – their wedding was officiated by Kamala's sister Maya!

Doug was previously married to American film producer Kerstin Emhoff but the former couple divorced after 16 years together. They share two children.

Kamala's step-children

Kamala Harris greets stepchildren Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff as she arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021 (OLIVIER DOULIERY)

The new Vice President doesn't have children of her own but she is step-mother to her husband Doug's two children, Cole, 26, and Ella, 21.

An endearing fact is Cole and Ella's name for their step-mother, 'Momala'. According to The New York Post, the pair gave Kamala the nickname after their father married her.

Cole and Ella are very supportive of Kamala, having joined her on her campaign trail and celebrating with her when Joe Biden won the election.

The siblings have successful careers of their own too; Cole works for Plan B Entertainment in the movie industry, while Ella is studying fashion in New York and designs knitwear.

Her parents and siblings

Kamala's father is Donald J. Harris, a retired economics professor from Stanford University. Her mother, Shyamala, was a breast cancer researcher, but sadly died of colon cancer in 2009 aged 70. The couple had split when Kamala was seven, with Shyamala winning custody of their daughters.

Success really runs in this family, as Kamala's sister Maya is also a lawyer and writer. Maya is married to Tony West, who she met at Stanford Law School. They are parents to daughter Meena, 36, also a lawyer.

Kamala and Maya when they were young

Kamala recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her mother bottle-feeding her as a baby. She proudly wrote:

"My parents were born half a world apart from each other: my mother in India and my dad in Jamaica. But like so many others, they came to America in pursuit of a dream. And that dream was a dream for themselves, for me, and for my sister Maya."

Kamala with her mother as a baby

She continued: "Born in Oakland, I was raised by my mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, one of the few women of colour to have a position as a scientist at the University of California, Berkeley. She was all of five feet, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall.

"It's because of her that I was raised in a community where we were taught to see a world beyond just ourselves. To be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people.

"My mother always used to say, 'Don't sit around and complain about things, do something.' I've tried to follow that advice every day and live by the example she set."