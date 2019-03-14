Everything In This New York City Townhouse Is For Sale

“We are living in a digital age, it is hard to figure out how and why people would come visit you,” says David Aldaheff, founder of The Future Perfect as we walk up the David Chipperfield-designed staircase connecting five floors of a West Village townhouse, now known as Casa Perfect. Casa Perfect, the latest installation from the Future Perfect, originated in L.A., when Aldaheff was looking to have a West Coast presence, but was concerned about foot traffic in a car-oriented city. His solution? Rent an incredible home, fill it with inventory, live in it, and set up by-appointment viewings. “Worst case scenario, I knew at least I had somewhere to live,” Aldaheff jokes. The endeavor was hugely successful and now the second iteration of Casa Perfect L.A. continues in the Trousdale Estates, the former home of Elvis Presley, designed by architect Rex Lottery.

For Casa Perfect New York, Aldaheff had slightly different goals (although he is, for the record, living there as well). Recently, there have been debates among design experts that people have stopped collecting in favor of merely decorating. The Future Perfect takes the approach that anything can-and should-be collected. “Every aspect of the house, down to the books on the shelf and is cool, interesting, and notable,” Aldaheff explains. “For example, on the bed we could have used Frette and it would be gorgeous, but we stretched ourselves and found this amazing Adam Pogue quilt.”

Casa Perfect New York is open to the public, by appointment only.