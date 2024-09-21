Ex-footballers' running club tackling loneliness

The first official run took place in November with 15 people. Now, the group has more than 400 members. [John Fairhall/BBC]

Two ex-professional footballers have started a running club to tackle mental health and loneliness post-retirement.

Former Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers and midfielder Emyr Huws played together for the Tractor Boys and Colchester United, and had separate stints at Northampton Town.

The Harmonious Wellness Club in Ipswich aims to create a "positive community" and now has more than 400 members.

Blues legend Chambers said "chronic loneliness" was "a killer".

The pair first played together under Mick McCarthy when Welshman Huws joined Ipswich on loan in January 2017, which would later be made permanent.

Chambers signed in 2012 and skippered the side until departing in 2021.

He said he experienced loneliness after retiring.

The running club, which was set up in November, started with a few runners but now has hundreds.

They take part in morning runs and a weekly track night around Ipswich.

'Loneliness is a killer'

Former Blues skipper Chambers said exercise was "far easier and more enjoyable" when with others [John Fairhall/BBC]

Chambers said: "It started from me finishing football and always being part of a team and a community, and always having people I can rely on.

"When it came to getting out on my own after I was done playing, it was really difficult.

"We are trying to bring like-minded people together, getting fit. Exercising with others is easier.

"Chronic loneliness is a bigger killer than 15 cigarettes a day. What this club has done for me is mind-blowing."

He said the ethos of the club was "we start together and we finish together".

"We've created a sense of belonging," he said.

"Everyone's going through their own struggles. Me personally, finishing a career I'd been used to since I was 16. Now coming into the world of normality, it's so different. This just a little escape.

"We're just trying to give a platform for people to have self growth and improve themselves, alongside us as we get older."

'Creating a legacy'

Emyr Huws often leads a faster group, for those who are more experienced [John Fairhall/BBC]

Huws, 30, retired in December 2023 and said he "can't go a day without doing any exercise".

He said: "It's so important to have a community of friends.

"With mental health, you have to have your basics in place.

"Your food, your sleep, good exercise, but also, social interaction. We're able to spread those vibes here.

"It's been great for Chambo and I. When you're a footballer, you're kind of trapped in this little world that has given us so many fantastic memories.

"We wanted to experience something a little different and create a bit of a legacy with this club."

Huws said running was "more of a mental challenge" and encouraged people to give it a go.

"If we can help just one person, we've done our job," he said.

