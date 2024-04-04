Ex-marine who lost his arm in Afghanistan gets superhero-like prosthetic - which allows him to lift up to 400 lbs
An ex-marine who lost his arm in Afghanistan has got a custom superhero-like prosthetic replacement - which allows him to lift up to 400 lbs. Cpl. Sebastian Guadalupe Gallegos, 32, came up with the idea of an aluminum and carbon-fiber arm after he broke 15 conventional prosthetic ones. Sebastian had his friend George Schroeder, an engineer, manufacture the custom arm a year and half ago. Now, Sebastian is able to box, lift weights and even care for his son better.