EXCLUSIVE: The Brooklyn Circus Teams With Puma for a Collection Honoring Caribbean American Communities

The Brooklyn Circus is embarking on its latest collaboration.

The prepwear brand founded by designer Ouigi Theodore is joining forces with Puma for a fashion and sneaker collaboration that honors the Caribbean American communities that have helped shape New York’s hip-hop and reggae movements. The collection hit both brands’ stores and website on Friday and ranges in price from $65 to $170.

“From the booming sound systems in Kingston to the bashments in Brooklyn, Caribbean culture has always been the pulse of New York’s cultural heartbeat,” Theodore said. “This collection honors the fire and resilience of that movement, and how it continues to shape the world.”

The collection offers knitwear, activewear and streetwear styles like knitted V-neck crewneck sweaters, track suits, soccer jerseys, T-shirts and other styles. For footwear, The Brooklyn Circus has created new iterations of Puma’s Deviate Nitro 3 Running Shoe, which is designed in a gradient colorway, and Puma’s popular Clyde sneaker, which is designed in all-black leather.

Styles from the Puma x The Brooklyn Circus collection.

“The collection is inspired by my musical journey and coming of age in Brooklyn through hip-hop and reggae sound system culture,” Theodore said. “The collection is loaded with lots of details and pieces of my Brooklyn musical journey — Park jams, hooky parties, sound clashes, record shopping and dreaming of traveling the world as a DJ.”

This is The Brooklyn Circus’ latest collaboration in the last few years. Last November, the brand has teamed with eyewear label Randolph for a collection that honored five Haitian-born World War II pilots that served in the U.S. military. The Brooklyn Circus has also created robust collections with Gap, Lee and Todd Snyder.

