Exclusive: Chicago PD's Toya Turner says the 'trust is gone' between Kiana Cook and Dante Torres

Chicago PD season 12 episode seven saw Intelligence Team newcomer Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) discover Officer Dante Torres' secret: that he had entered into a romantic relationship with Gloria Perez, an informant.

Torres was under the impression that Gloria had escaped Chicago and the drug trade, but Intelligence soon realizes Gloria is running a Mexican restaurant that appears to be a front for a new drug operation.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago PD

The serious ethical violation on Torres' part was only known by Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and viewers saw her cut the live feed from an undercover operation Kiana was on so that the rest of the team did not hear about Gloria and Torres' affair.

But Kiana, who was working alongside Gloria at her restaurant, was given all the details and Toya tells HELLO! that the news will dramatically change the relationship Kiana has with Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar).

Yara Martinez as Gloria Perez with Torres in Chicago PD

"After what happens in episode seven, I think we're going to get to see her reaction to [Torres' secret] and how she handles it with the rest of the team in episode eight," says Toya.

"But I am going to tell you: It's not looking good at all. The trust is out the window. Kiana is like, 'Why did you put her in this position? This is very dangerous, this is not cool at all.' It'll be interesting to see how that grows, but I'm going to tell you, it ain't looking that good."

Toya is more interested in exploring Kiana's past before diving into the future

Kiana was introduced earlier in season 12, and built a quick rapport with Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguiler) which she says "came naturally" on set between the two: "He's just an easy scene partner to vibe with and go with; it's actually hard to be mad at him actually because he's such a kind, kind soul."

That quick closeness left some viewers questioning if the two may be heading for a romantic partnership, yet Toya is more interested in exploring Kiana's past before diving into the future, including finding out if she is even interested in men.

"I know one of the big things people have said since I've worked with Ben is: 'Is there a love thing there?' But what is her sexuality? Where does she even line up on that when it comes to a love interest?" says Toya.

"I don't even know if I can answer, but I do know that I have asked showrunner Gwen [Sigan] those things."