Exclusive: The Duke of Westinster's 'spectacular' wedding reception attended by Prince William and Princess Eugenie: fireworks, live orchestra and more

The Duke of Westminster married his wife now-wife, Olivia Henson, on Friday in what was the most highly-anticipated wedding of the year.

Whilst the nuptials at Chester Cathedral in Cheshire, were a floral spectacle for locals who gathered to see the couple on their big day, the lavish wedding reception - which took place at the Duke's 11,000-acre home Eaton Hall - was a private affair.

Much has been speculated about the post-wedding party, but little has been confirmed. However, HELLO! has had an exclusive insight into several brilliant moments from the epic post-"I do" bash that was attended by the likes of Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

Food, music and fireworks

If one thing is for sure, it's that the glamorous reception was a feast for the senses. A source told HELLO: "I haven't eaten like that in a very long time, the burrata was exceptional. There was also a beautiful bicycle with a fridge attached where you could go and get an ice cream at any point during the party.

It wasn't just the food that sounded incredible as the music also played a major part of the day. "The music was unlike anything I've ever heard. There was a full orchestra and it sounded impeccable, the entire setting was just perfect.

Princess Eugenie attended the wedding and epic reception (Getty)

To top it off there was a "glorious fireworks display over the grounds which was nothing short of spectacular. " The groom's French-Chateau style £32.5 million home that features enough rooms to sleep 150 people, an opulent water fountain and even an onsight chapel was the perfect setting for such a special event.

Eaton Hall, where the reception was hosted as been in the Duke's family since the 15th century (Alamy)

Guests revealed: "There was even a statue of Big Ben inside! It was magnificent it was so amazing to see it on this occasion."

No-phone rules

But the guests are unlikely to have caught any of it on their phones, as there were strict no-phones rules throughout the day. "There were no phone rules throughout the day, particularly at the reception. There were even MET police guarding the property and checking the credentials of every single person who entered the grounds.

Prince William was also in attendance (Getty)

Outfit changes

The splendid occasion saw so many extravagant outfits from guests alike, but just one vibrant ensemble wasn't enough for attendees. A guest explained: "We had to have outfit changes ready for the reception, I had five different outfits to choose from and I didn't know what I was going to wear until the night before!"

When it was time to call it a night, guests could relax, safe in the knowledge they wouldn't need to find themselves a cab. Instead, they were ferried home by "next-level comfy" taxis. "The taxi service was second to none, and they were next-level comfy!" We would expect nothing less!

Wedding favours

As for the party favours: "We all took home beautiful party favours that featured a hand-painted map of the grounds of Eaton Hall on the front."

More on the wedding of the year

It comes as no surprise that the property was one of the main features of the reception. As well as all the aforementioned amenities, the home is also surrounded by deer park and sprawling woodlands, as well as late-19th and early-20th-century formal gardens of around 20 hectares.

Eaton Hall has been in the Duke's family since the 15th century and is where he grew up with his sisters, as well as where he proposed to Olivia back in June last year.