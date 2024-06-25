Get Exclusive Early Access To The Beauty Collaboration Of The Year

If you’re here, you likely already know Merit well: the burgeoning beauty brand may have only launched on our shores last year, but it has already established itself as the most high-fashion name in make-up. Forget contour-by-numbers and girlish shimmer: this is beauty for the quiet-luxury women: those with wardrobes stuffed with Massimo Dutti, Toteme and Tove.

Speaking of Tove, the minimalist ready-to-wear brand has revealed something rather special this week, collaborating with Merit on a ridiculously good limited-edition bag design. When you spend over £100 on the Merit site (easy!), your order will come nestled inside a champagne-hued vegan-silk bag, co-designed by both brands and intended to be either grasped in-hand or swung from one shoulder.

Honestly, this must be the best fashion-beauty crossover in recent history: and we’re predicting a swift sell-out. Which is exactly why we’ve secured 24 hours early access to the collaboration, exclusively for you, our ELLE UK beauty community. I’m sure you’ll have absolutely no trouble filling your virtual cart, but if you’re new to Merit’s elegant formulas and would like a little shopping inspiration, let me wax lyrical about my all-time favourites for a second.

Firstly, you will need to try the Great Skin Serum. Yes, skincare products made by make-up brands don’t always hit the mark, but this one impressed me more than most. The dual-phase formula delivers mega hydration as well as a unique, almost-bronzer-but-not-quite kind of glow that makes skin look amazing, whether you layer on a foundation or not. I keep mine on my desk for after-work skin refreshes, and it always does the trick.



For an instant glow that looks incredible in sunlight, it’s Day Glow you need. Forget frosted powders and faffy liquids: this scribble-on stick is the easiest and most effective highlighter out there. I use shade Cava all-over to brighten my tired complexion, and the darker Solstice to add a little colour.

Finally, something you’ll likely skim over on your scrolls – but really shouldn’t – is the Merit brush collection. If you’re someone who prefers an easy, softly diffused make-up look over precise lines and crisp contouring, Brushes No 1 and No 2 will be your perfect tools. The former is a densely packed, flat-top complexion brush that I use to soften and blend my foundation, blush and highlighter, while the latter is a clever dual-ended eye tool that’s small and rounded enough to master the whole smoky, smudged-out Olsen Twin thing, no matter your skill level or patience.

