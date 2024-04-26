Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan open up about their milestone trip with Ella, 4, amid health battle

Strictly stars and parents James and Ola Jordan have an exciting trip coming up, which has put a smile on the whole family's faces, following a tough few months of illness for their four-year-old daughter Ella.

In the latest episode of their online show At Home with James & Ola show, the couple tell all about their upcoming holiday to Turkey with little Ella – their first break abroad since their daughter's health problems saw her admitted to hospital several times this winter.

Ola and James Jordan on a previous holiday with daughter Ella

The trip is a mixture of work and play, as the couple are showcasing their Dance Shred routines for the opening of a new hotel.

Also in the video below, James and Ola chat about travelling with children on planes and tell us a couple of outrageous incidents they witnessed in the past.

Another topic that's got parents talking this week is whether some pubs should be entitled to be adult-only if they wish?

The professional dancers get candid on the subject, after a British pub put up a sign saying "dog friendly, child-free", leading to unhappy comments on social media site X.

You may also like

The Jordans sometimes like to go to pubs and restaurants as a family – however, they believe everyone should have a choice. Pubs with children aren't for everyone, says James.

"Why would I be offended just because I've got a child?" he asks. "I'll just find another pub to go to. That's fine. And sometimes we might want to go out in the evening and not be around other people's children."

He muses: "I think there would be more uproar if someone put 'Dogs are not welcome in this pub' than 'Children are not welcome in this pub'."

Ola agrees: "There are actually a lot of people who love their dogs, which we get."

The Jordan family (Instagram)

Also in their online show with HELLO!, James hits back at the recent furore over his ironing comments on X, where he asked if his followers knew of a good ironing lady.

"It's something I often do," James says of ironing, adding that he is "all for equality" as he stands in his kitchen topless pressing his T-shirt.

There's never a dull moment with the Jordans!