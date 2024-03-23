Exclusive: Junior Andre reveals how stepmum Emily is coping just days away from due date

Junior attended the 2022 ball with his dad, stepmum, and sister Princess (Getty)

Junior Andre attended the Butterfly Ball in London on Friday night and fans couldn't help but notice that he was flying solo.

The budding rapper, 18, attended the event without his 'Mysterious Girl' singer dad Peter Andre, 51, and his wife Dr Emily Andre, 34, as his pregnant stepmum is just days away from her due date.

Junior arrived in style (James Rudland)

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!'s Emily Horan, Junior, who stood in for Caudwell Children ambassadors Peter and Emily, revealed how he is feeling ahead of the exciting new arrival.

"I'm so excited to have a new sibling - I'm going to be one of eight!," he admitted. "I'm going to love this child as if it were my own."

Junior attended without Peter and Emily (James Rudland)

Junior went on to say that he can not yet confirm the gender of their new bundle of joy, saying: "I don't know if it's going to be a boy or girl - I don't mind. I have brothers and sisters and they're both so sweet."

Junior attended the Butterfly Ball which raises funds for Caudwell Children, the charity founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell to make life fair for disabled and autistic children by providing vital autism assessments, specialised equipment, and life skills training to young neurodivergent people.

Junior attended the 2022 ball with his dad, stepmum, and sister Princess (Getty)

The 18-year-old has an older half-brother - Harvey Price, 21, with whom he shares model and TV personality mother Katie Price, as well as sister Princess Andre, 16, with whom he shares both parents.

Junior is also a big brother to Katie Price's son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, nine, from her third marriage to Kieran Hayler, as well as being a doting older sibling to Peter and Emily's children, Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven.

Junior is a big brother to Bunny, Jett, and Princess (Getty)

The new brother-to-be also spoke to HELLO! about how his dad Peter and stepmum are coping ahead of the birth. "Emily is great. She's handling it so well," Junior said. "I can’t imagine carrying a baby for that long."

He added: "My dad is excited he's going to be a dad again. It just brings us all back to reality."

Emily and Peter are preparing to become parents again (Instagram)

Emily and Peter announced their pregnancy back in October with a sweet photo of the NHS doctor holding up ultrasound photos whilst on a country walk with her husband.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all," the pair captioned the post. "A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited [love heart emojis]. So are we."

Peter Andre and Emily are expecting a third child (Instagram/Peter Andre)

Since then, the couple have kept fans updated with life before their new arrival. Peter and Emily jetted off to the UAE with their two children, with Emily sharing a beachside bump photo that was captioned: "Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one."

Emily shared a bump update (Instagram)

Before the family welcome the new baby, Junior is focusing on getting his musical and acting career going. Speaking about his budding career, he told us: "It's going great. I'm not putting any pressure on myself. I love singing and acting and that’s what I want to do."

Junior is following in Peter's footsteps (Getty)

Some may think that with having a famous father comes expectations or pressures to follow in their footsteps. But Junior said: "It's never a curse, it's always a blessing to be compared to my dad. He's a great singer."