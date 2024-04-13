Exclusive: Prince Harry's best friend Nacho Figueras shares first details of new Netflix show - 'We've been working on this for a long time'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photos with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, and his wife Delfina Blaquier (Alamy)

Prince Harry's best friend Nacho Figueras has spilled all the details about the Duke's upcoming new Netflix series in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

The professional polo player, 47, was at the annual Sentebale polo match on Thursday alongside the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle when he opened up about the exciting project that will focus on the competitive sport.

Harry's new show will feature Nacho and focus on competitive polo (Alamy)

"We've been working on this for a long time," he said. "It was always Harry's dream and passion to share the world, what it takes to be a really competitive polo player and show polo at the highest level."

He added, "I cannot think of many people that can be better than him to be the kickoff of this storytelling."

Footage for the new series, which remains untitled as of yet, was being filmed during the scorching day of polo which saw Harry defeat his friend during the match.

The polo project isn't the only series the Duke and Duchess have in the pipeline with Netflix. Meghan will also be releasing her own programme celebrating the joys of cooking, gardening, and entertaining.

The couple looked happier than during the event, especially alongside their close friends. Meghan was hand in hand with Nacho's wife, Delfina Blaquier throughout the day and Nacho even shared some sweet words about his close friendship with Harry.

Meghan is exceptionally close with Nacho's wife Delfina and their daughter Alba (Alamy)

He exclusively told HELLO!: "We stay in touch a lot, which is amazing to be able to, you know, have a friendship that feels like although sometimes we're not together-together, we are always together.

"At least in my case, [I] feel and think about him a lot. So, it's always a good thing to be able to share that with someone."

"It's always an amazing thing to get together to do two things that I love very much, one is playing polo, playing polo with good friends, and then also to be able to do that supporting an amazing cause, like Sentebale."

It's certainly a family affair when it comes to their close bond, as Nacho shared that their daughter Alba, who attended the event with her parents, was asking her mother where Lilibet was during the day.

