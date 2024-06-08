Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's 'date' to the Duke of Westminter's wedding revealed while husband Jack stayed home with kids

A split image of Princess Eugenie and her with Jack and her son

Princess Eugenie, 34, was a vision when she stepped out at the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's wedding on Friday in Cheshire.

Royal fans will have noticed that the Princess' husband, Jack Brooksbank, was absent from the Chester nuptials, but that doesn't mean she was entirely date-less for the high society affair.

Eugenie said she would be the 'fifth wheel' to her four friends (James Whatling)

A source told HELLO! that Eugenie confessed to 'fifth-wheeling' four of her close friends on the big day. "The Princess joked that she was her friends' 'fifth wheel' whilst enjoying a drink at the bar the night before the wedding. It was so funny to hear her using slang just like us.

"She was incredibly normal and chatty and was even drinking beer out of the bottle. She also enjoyed a pint of Guinness - can you believe it?"

Eugenie was joined by her royal cousin Prince William, who was one of the Duke's ushers, at the glamorous event, dubbed the wedding of the year.

Prince William was one of the Duke's ushers (Mark Stewart)

The royal duo joined guests inside Chester Cathedral where the Duke and his bride, Olivia Henson, said "I do".

Following the service, which saw hundreds of Chester locals take to the streets to witness the occasion, the newlyweds and their friends and family headed to the Duke's family estate, Eaton Hall for a lavish wedding reception.

The wedding cake

The day couldn't have been more exciting, and just hours before HELLO! caught up Krum Gelato, one of the three businesses commissioned by the Duke to give out free ice cream during the service.

Not only did he tell us all about the preparations before the wedding, but he also revealed the flavour of the couple's wedding cake.

The happy couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral in Cheshire (Samir Hussein)

"To give an homage to the couple, I personally asked if the detail of the wedding reception could be disclosed," Fabrizio told us. "And we have been told that there is a lemon theme with the wedding cake. So, we are making a very special lemon sorbet made with special Italian lemons that will be served tomorrow."

Whilst other details of the reception have been kept under wraps, HELLO! was given a special inside glimpse into a number of the spectacular details of the post-wedding party.

More from the wedding of the year

These included a delicious feast, an epic fireworks display and an impeccable live orchestra. To read all about the inside details of the lavish reception, see here.