Exclusive: Thom Browne Celebrates Thanksgiving With American Football, Lovely New Uniforms And Lil Uzi Vert

From Esquire

Forgive us, but Esquire UK knows little of Thanksgiving. It involves turkey, apparently. Being grateful for people behaving within the confines of human decency, too. But, if it prompts scholastically-minded US designers to release brand new collections, then save us space at the table.

For that's exactly what Thom Browne did with a 43 piece line-up to celebrate the season of saying 'thank you'. Inspired by a Thanksgiving family tradition in which the Browne clan would toss the pigskin in a Pennsylvanian backyard, this year's game was a bit more high profile: Derek Blasberg, Lil Uzi Vert, and many other faces you'd recognise on an Instagram feed were all in play.



Photo credit: Thom Browne More

The collection itself consists of comfortable loopback separates elevated by Browne's signature. So lots of stripes, lots of tailored hems, and a few accessories thrown in of the tie and pocket square variety.

It's a solid goal for what's been a Thom Browne winning streak. We've seen madhouse clubhouse golf kits. Then, Cardi B in a luxury Met Gala duvet. Pencil troll haircuts. And now, big name Thanksgiving football games in small town America resplendent in brand new menswear. For that, we are so thankful.

It's available online right now too. We wouldn't recommend taking such finery onto the football pitch, sure. But with Browne captaining this season's sportiest campaign, the American designer has scored yet another touchdown. Or home run. Or whatever it is. Look we don't know all that much about American football, either.

You Might Also Like