EXCLUSIVE: TikTok-favorite Skin Care Brand Bubble Debuts Cleansing Trio

Bubble is cleaning up.

The Gen Z-favorite skin care brand is debuting a trio of cleansers, rolling out starting Thursday in tandem with a 28 percent increase in its global distribution across a slew of partners.

The three cleansers take on a variety of formats, including an oil cleanser dubbed First Class; a micellar milk called Magic Melt, and its Soft Launch Hydrating Creamy Cleanser. Prices range from $15 to $17, and the products will hit all of the brand’s retailers in the coming weeks.

The products range in formats and active ingredients, and Shai Eisenman, Bubble’s founder and chief executive, said the idea was to give consumers optionality.

“We previously just had one cleanser, and we’ve been talking about expanding our assortment for four years,” Eisenman said. “I have all four cleansers, and I pick and choose what I want on each day.”

The idea of alternating cleansers isn’t new, though Eisenman is bullish on it — and isn’t too concerned about the products cannibalizing each other on-shelf.

“When we launched our second moisturizer, we talked a lot about cannibalization. When we launched it, we saw that it didn’t happen — it just rounded out the assortment,” Eisenman said. “Eventually we want to create each and every product to be the best you would ever use from each category, and consumers are looking for different types and textures.”

First Class features rosehip seed oil, sunflower seed oil and emulsifies with water; Magic Melt relies on oat extract, raspberry seed oil and meadowfoam seed oil; Soft Launch includes allantoin, plant-based ceramides and avocado oil. The products can be used conjunctively as part of a double- or triple-cleanse routine, or on their own.

The brand is expanding in more ways than one, as it is also bulking up its retail footprint.

Stateside, the brand is moving into a full bay at Ulta Beauty doors on July 21 and adding four products to its existing lineup at Walmart in August. Four more stock keeping units are also entering CVS Pharmacy. In the U.K. and Ireland, the brand is adding nine products to Boots, where it is also expanding to an additional 222 doors.

The thinking was to strengthen the brand’s foothold where it currently resides, rather than open too many new points of sale. “We don’t have traditional margins when it comes to cost of goods, because we are selling prestige formulas at an affordable price point and we have to have strong partnerships with our retailers,” Eisenman said. “Because of that, we don’t use distributors and we do everything ourselves. We’re intentional with our partners, and we want to go deep on those partnerships.”

