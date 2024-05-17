How to exercise safely while on a weight loss plan
Regular exercise during a weight loss programme will help you maintain muscle mass and improve your overall health. Dr Babak Ashrafi, a GP at Superdrug Online Doctor, shares his do's and don'ts for exercising while losing weight. Choose your workouts wisely: First and foremost, you need to choose workouts that will help you maintain your weight loss in the long term. "Exercising whilst on a weight loss service can be a great way to support immediate weight loss in the short term, as well as sustaining weight loss in the future once your weight loss treatment has finished."