Expect New 'Bridgerton' Series For 'Years To Come'

Much like the first and second season, the third season of Bridgerton has proved to be yet another smash hit. According to Variety by June 30, 91.9 million fans had tuned in to watch the show in just 40 days, and that number is expected to rise and take over the first season's 91 day viewership record which currently sits at 113.3 million views.

Given it's high numbers, the third season of the series has officially joined the list of Netflix's most popular English speaking titles of all time, alongside the fourth season of Stranger Things, Fool Me Once and Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.

Due to the clear popular demand, Shondaland is set to give the people of what they want - more Bridgerton.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the show's producer Shona Rhimes spoke on the success of the show. 'We are grateful for the incredible response Bridgerton has received from fans all around the globe, Shondaland is so proud that audiences far and wide have connected with our storytelling and the Bridgerton world we have built.'

The producer later revealed that the show has been renewed for a fourth season, and further discussions about going up to a sixth and seventh season. 'We look forward to bringing more of this beloved universe to screens for years to come,' said Rhimes.

If this where to happen, that would mean Bridgerton would remain on our screens until at least 2030, and there's definitely the material to provide for it as Eloise, Gregory and Hyacinth Bridgerton are all still yet to have their plotlines uncovered.

Regardless of whatever storylines may take place, the possibility of more Bridgerton and insight of London's ton is more than welcome.

