Expert answers the most asked questions about sun protection

Protecting your skin from UV rays is important all year round, but especially during the summer months. Dr Simon Ourian, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist with a passion for sun protection, has answered a series of questions about the topic. What's the importance of incorporating SPF into your daily skincare routine? Wearing SPF every day helps protect your skin from sun damage, which can cause sun spots and wrinkles and increase your risk of skin cancer. "SPF is your skin's shield against the sun, fighting off wrinkles and dark spots.