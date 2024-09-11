Expert debunks migraine trigger and treatment myths

Reuters Videos

STORY: Britain's Princess Kate said on Monday (September 9) she had finished her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.Kensington Palace released this video conveying a personal message from the Princess of Wales, who appears with her husband Prince William and their three young children, George, Louis and Charlotte.The 42-year-old wife of the heir to Britain's throne underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which revealed the presence of cancer.Kate said the treatment gave her a new perspective."This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."In the video, filmed in Norfolk, eastern England, last month, Kate said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later this year, but that her path to full recovery would be long.She has made only a couple of public appearances since her health issues emerged. Kensington Palace has declined to give any further details about the type of cancer or specific details about her treatment.