Expert says we're breathing wrong

Breathing through your mouth could mean you’re twice as likely to experience regular nasal congestion, according to research. A study of 2,000 adults found 13 per cent typically breathe through their mouths, and this increases to 18 per cent when asleep. But of these, nearly one in three (31 per cent) admitted they experience nasal congestion often. In comparison, just 15 per cent of those who breathe through their noses feel bunged up regularly. The research was commissioned by Olbas [https://www.olbas.co.uk/], which has teamed up with Dr Roger Henderson, a GP of over 30 years, who said: “Breathing through your mouth can cause several health issues compared to when you breathe more healthily through your nose.”