What you should buy in Canada in July — and what to avoid, according to an expert

A shopping expert shares how Canadians can get the best deals this July.

While just about everything is more expensive these days, you can still find deals for most things on your shopping list — you just need to know when and where to look.

Retailers will often offer seasonal deals, and if you plan your purchases correctly, you can end up saving big on your upcoming shopping trips.

Ahead, Jennifer LaForge, General Manager at Rakuten.ca, breaks down some of the best and worst things to shop for during the month of July, and how Canadians can take advantage of this month's best sales.

What are the best deals to shop in July in Canada?

After Canada Day, your next best opportunity to save comes thanks to Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

"Amazon Prime Day is in July so you’ll want to also look out for retailers who will likely have sales to compete with Amazon," says Laforge.

She also notes that July is the perfect time to catch semi-annual clearance sales among most retailers looking to clear out inventory for the second half of the year, as "this is also when summer fashion begins to go on clearance, including shoes and sandals."

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales to shop in July, while other retailers also offer their own competitive prices. (Getty)

Which retailers have the best sales in July?

According to LaForge, July is the time to shop Prime Day sales.

"Just about every other retailer will have offers and deals taking place to compete, so be savvy and check out the same products at competitors so you can stack store savings, free shipping, and Cash Back," she says.

Some stores to shop for competitive Prime Day deals include:

What are the best things to buy in Canada in July?

Although school may have just ended, back-to-school items will already be in store, and LaForge suggests starting your shopping sooner, rather than later.

"Shopping early means you’ll avoid the August rush and limited supplies," she says. "It’ll also allow you to take advantage of all the deals running at major retailers competing with Amazon Prime Day."

LaForge notes appliances and air conditioners will go on sale this month — but be sure to shop early. You’ll also want to look out for sales on all things outdoors especially patio décor, as well as tools and DIY.

What are some of the worst things to buy in in Canada in July?

Seasonal outdoor equipment like lawn mowers will be further discounted in August. To ensure you’re getting the best deal, wait another month, suggests LaForge.

"Avoid travel purchases until September if you can, but do look for deals for local attractions looking to sell off remaining admission tickets," she added.

Closer to the end of the month you may see fall fashion hitting the racks, but try to wait to make your purchases as they will all be at full price. Finally, hold off on electronics, as there will be big sales closer to back to school season that may be worth the wait.

To shop some of this month's best deals so far, shop our top sale picks below.

