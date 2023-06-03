Best deals in Canada in June: What to buy (and avoid), according to a shopping expert

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Take note of the best sales and deals, and what you should avoid buying this month.

A shopping expert shares how Canadians can get the best deals in June

From food to clothing to gas, Canadians are paying more for just about everything these days. Luckily, you can find deals for most things on your shopping list — you just need to know when and where to look.

Retailers will often offer seasonal deals, and if you plan your purchases correctly, you can end up saving big on your upcoming shopping trips.

Ahead, Jennifer LaForge, General Manager at Rakuten.ca, breaks down some of the best and worst things to shop for during the month of June, and how Canadians can take advantage of this month's best sales and deals.

What are the best deals to shop in June in Canada?

According to LaForge, June tends to be a slower month when it comes to major sales and deals, but don't discount them completely.

"With Father’s Day and graduations in June, we’ll see brief sales on tech and cool gadgets," says LaForge. For that reason, expect to find gift ideas like laptops, gaming systems, drones, smart watches, BBQ gear and fitness tech on sale.

Many retailers also began their spring clearance sales in April, which makes June the last month to find spring styles at deep discounts.

"For parents, this is a great time to start next year’s wardrobe for your kids," LaForge suggests.

LaForge suggests shopping Victoria's Secret's Semi Annual Sale for deals on swimwear and lingerie. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Which retailers have the best sales in June?

According to LaForge, there are a few key retailers to watch to find this month's best sales and deals:

The Body Shop typically hosts their semi-annual sales in June.

Victoria Secret ’s Semi-Annual Sale usually falls in June, so you’ll also want to also look at competitors like Aerie , Cupshe , Old Navy , La Senza who will likely offer discounts on bathing suits and lingerie during the same time.

The Coach Outlet clearance sale will often see dropped prices up to 70%, plus an extra 15% off everything.

Shoppers Drug Mart will typically host Optimum Bonus Redemption events, giving shoppers a chance to earn extra points as they shop.

shopping sale background

What are the best things to buy in Canada in June?

In the lead-up to Father's Day, LaForge suggests keeping an eye out for last-minute deals, as well as promotions like free shipping or curbside pickup on men’s clothing, grooming, accessories and tech.

"June is also the start of wedding season so stores that offer wedding registries, like The Bay, will offer discounts on small appliances and trending registry items," she added.

In terms of large-ticket items, you may also see discounts on outdoor furniture this month since these items take up a lot of footprint in store.

"Retailers like Lowes, Home Depot and Canadian Tire will offer sales on those items to get customers in their stores to lift sales on their regular priced non-seasonal items," says LaForge.

What are some of the worst things to buy in in Canada in June?

If you're planning on upgrading your summer wardrobe, LaForge suggests waiting a few weeks in order to snag better deals on essentials like swimwear, sandals and summer clothing.

"Summer clearance begins in July, so wait on upgrading your summer wardrobe until then," she recommends.

To shop this month's best deals so far, shop our top sale picks below.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.