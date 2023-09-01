What to buy and avoid in September in Canada, according to a shopping expert

Here's what's worth buying in Canada in September, according to a shopping expert.

Summer is winding down, students are heading back to class, and pumpkin spice lattes are out in full force. It can only mean one thing: September has officially arrived.

If you're looking to save when you hit the stores this month, Jennifer LaForge, General Manager at Rakuten.ca, shared how Canadians can make the most of the season's best sales and deals.

From last-minute back to school shopping to bedding, keep reading for her top tips on what to buy (and what to avoid) in September.

What are the best things to buy in September in Canada?

Mattresses are known to go on sale in September – typically around Labour Day weekend, which is perfect for students heading to dorms. For students and homeowners, this is also a great time to upgrade your appliances with major blowout sales starting this month.

"For younger students, you’ll find a lot of great deals on shoes this month," says LaForge. "Look to stores like Decathlon and Sail for great deals on quality footwear. You’ll also want to check the summer clearance section at your favourite stores to stock up on clothes for next summer at deep discounts."

When it comes to tech, Laforge notes that September is also a great time to upgrade your phone before heading to school. Apple typically announces their newest iPhones, which means that their older models will be discounted.

Take advantage of deals on new bedding and mattresses in September. (Getty Images)

What are some of the worst things to buy in in Canada in September?

Although you'll often hear that the early bird gets the worm, when it comes to seasonal items, you're better off waiting to find the best deals.

"Halloween items already started to come out and you may be tempted to buy now. But you would be better off waiting until October for sales on costumes, candy and decor," says LaForge.

"Believe it or not, holiday toy lists will also be coming out this month. But wait until Black Friday/Cyber Monday to earn the best deals on these toys," she added.

Which retailers have the best deals in September?

For bedding, LaForge suggests checking out online retailers like Simba Sleep, Purple, and Emma Sleep to maximize savings on mattresses.

Rona and Lowe’s will have deals on major appliances and deep discounts on grills and summer clear-out, and if you’re still missing back to school supplies, look out for deals at Staples and Walmart.

To shop this month's best deals so far, shop our top sale picks below.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.