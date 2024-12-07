Experts Reveal the Exact Time to Shower for Better Sleep

We all need a little sleep support sometimes. There are the wannabe-good-snoozers who toss and turn and stare at the ceiling, wishing upon a star for their ZZZs to hurry up and arrive. And even those of us who can proudly proclaim “I fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow” will have a restless night here and there. No matter how frequently or infrequently you struggle to find your way to dreamland, losing out on those all-important sleeping hours can be frustrating and disruptive — and it may also put a damper on your health if you don’t find ways to sleep sound.

“Sleep is essential and a foundation for health at any age. It’s when your body repairs itself, so getting good quality sleep can help improve heart and brain health, support steady mood, boost energy, reduce stress, aid in healthy weight maintenance and even help lower your risk for chronic diseases,” explains Raj Dasgupta, MD, sleep medicine specialist and associate professor of clinical medicine in California.

Sleeping well all starts with good sleep hygiene. This means having a wind down routine, adhering to a regular bedtime and wake-time 24/7/365, and keeping up with healthy lifestyle habits like getting regular exercise, eating a balanced and nourishing diet and managing stress. But even if you do all of these good-for-you actions, you may still have difficulty settling into a slumber at times. These expert-backed sleep hacks just might help you sleep better.

Make over your mornings.

A good night’s rest all starts when you say “rise and shine” that a.m. To improve your sleep at night, establish a consistent morning routine: Focus on waking up around the same time each day (including weekends and holidays), and try to expose yourself to circadian rhythm-regulating daylight first thing, suggests Dr. Dasgupta. Also, fuel yourself with an energizing breakfast that includes the stay-full combo of protein and fiber, and squeeze in a morning workout if your schedule allows. All of these tweaks can help set you up for a better night’s sleep later that night.

Know how to wind down.

You hear this one all the time, but that’s because it’s truly essential to achieving good quality sleep. Doing relaxing, non-stimulating activities calms your nervous system and brain so that your body knows that bedtime is on the horizon. Try dimming the lights around the house, reading a paperback book, doing some stretching or breathing exercises, meditating or sipping a comforting cup of herbal tea such as chamomile (it has plant compounds that are thought to promote good sleep).

Maria Korneeva - Getty Images

Only get in bed when you’re sleepy.

We don’t mean crawling under the covers as your eyelids are drooping, but try not to spend all of your wind down routine between the sheets. “You can't force yourself to feel sleepy on command, so don’t get into bed and wait hours to feel tired enough to fall asleep,” says Sarah Silverman, Psyd, behavioral sleep medicine specialist and holistic sleep wellness consultant. Of course, don’t spend all night on the couch if you’re hit with insomnia or sleep anxiety, but do most of your relaxation tactics beyond the bedroom before settling in for a proper slumber.

Be strict about your sleep schedule.

Even if you’re someone who doesn’t seem to thrive with a super-scheduled lifestyle, sleep is one area where this consistency can really make all the difference. “Your rise time is your ‘anchor’ each day and helps regulate your circadian rhythm, a.k.a. your internal body clock,” says Silverman. Your body doesn’t know the difference between days of the week, only that it’s supposed to run on a set 24-hour schedule — so if you keep a consistent waking time each day you’ll be more likely to feel your sleepy cues around the same time each night, making it easier to adhere to a standard bedtime, Silverman adds.

Breathe your way to slumberland.

If you are having trouble conking out, try some deep breathing exercises. “These can help you fall asleep by reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation,” says Dr. Dasgupta. “A simple method is to inhale through the nose for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of seven, and exhale through your mouth for a count of eight.”

Take a warm bath or shower.

Soaking in a warm tub or standing under a steamy stream about 75 to 90 minutes before bedtime can be a helpful sleep-better trick. “The warm water initially raises your body temperature, and then as it cools down, this helps promote sleep onset,” explains Silverman. Studies suggest that you sleep sounder when your body temperature is cool.

Take a look at your television settings.

Despite our best efforts to avoid electronic screens before bed (research shows that the blue light these screens emit can disrupt the brain’s natural release of sleep-inducing melatonin), sometimes a movie night is just what your soul needs. To avoid being startled awake after you’ve fallen asleep, turn off the autoplay feature on your streaming services, or set a timer to automatically switch off the TV if that’s an option, Dr. Dasgupta suggests.

Set the mood.

Try switching to amber or red lightbulbs in a lamp or two, which is less mentally stimulating and helps trigger your natural production of melatonin, explains Silverman. Salt lamps or color-changing light bulbs can make this an easy décor tweak. Also, switch your smartphone, laptop or tablet screens to “night mode” or whatever setting turns the screen a less-bright, yellowy hue (and do your best to stop using these devices about an hour before bedtime).

Skip the nightcap.

A nice glass of vino or nip of bourbon may chill you out enough to make sleep arrive easier, but it’s not a recipe for restful, good quality ZZZs. “Alcohol can be sedating at first, but it then can also cause sleep disturbances due to less time in rapid eye movement (REM) sleep,” explains Dr. Dasgupta. “It can also negatively affect snorers and people with obstructive sleep apnea, two other sleep-disrupting factors.” Try sipping on tea or a mocktail, instead.

Spend time in (imaginary) nature.

Who said imagination play was just for kids? Practicing a short nature meditation before bed can help create calming feelings that may help lull you to sleep. “Close your eyes and spend a moment visualizing a calming, pleasant environment such as a forest, beach or mountain scene. Focus on slowing your breathing as you immerse in the imagined scene, thinking about each of the five senses — what do you see, hear, smell, etc? “Pleasant imagery before drifting off may help calm the mind, and in turn the body, to ease transition to sleep,” says Silverman.

fizkes - Getty Images

Revamp your sleep space.

Create a cave-like environment to obtain optimal sleep. Sleep experts recommend a cool temperature of about 65*F, pitch darkness (blackout curtains can help), and a sound machine to help drown out environmental noises that may awaken you in the night. Diffusing or spraying your pillowcase with a soothing scent such as lavender has also been shown to possibly help relax you and lead to improved sleep.

When to get help

If you’re struggling with insomnia in any form — either you can’t fall asleep or you can’t stay asleep — seek the help of a sleep doctor.

You Might Also Like