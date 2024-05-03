Extinction Rebellion-supporting music teacher claims King’s concert banned him

Lucy Illingworth following her performance at the Royal Festival Hall for The Piano, accompanied by Daniel Bath, her music teacher - PA

A music teacher with links to Extinction Rebellion claims he was banned from accompanying school girl pianist Lucy Illingworth to the King’s Coronation concert.

Lucy, who is blind and has developmental delay, found fame on the Channel 4 talent show The Piano, with her extraordinary talent moving viewers to tears.

She is usually accompanied on stage by Daniel Bath, who has taught her since she was a young child.

Lucy, then 13, was invited to perform at the concert in Windsor last July, with Mr Bath taking his usual place by her side but on the eve of the concert he was informed that he would not be allowed to take part.

He has previously attended Extinction Rebellion demonstrations and planned to attend the dress rehearsal wearing an XR badge on his lapel.

Lucy Illingworth performing at the Coronation concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle - YUI MOK/PA

A Channel 4 documentary, The Incredibly Talented Lucy, captures the moment that Mr Bath received the last-minute news.

“The security of the royal household have said I don’t meet the minimum security requirement… They think I’m a threat,” he tells the programme.

“The only reason I’m here is to facilitate Lucy’s performance. I think it’s probably to do with my involvement with Extinction Rebellion. It hasn’t made me warm to the monarchy any more, I have to say.”

Earlier in the programme, he explained: “Personally, I’m quite opposed to the idea of monarchy so if it was my gig, I wouldn’t accept it. But it’s a great opportunity for Lucy and my priority is to support Lucy.”

He showed off his XR badge, saying he had worn it “because they said the way you dress should take into account the environment and ecological crisis, so I thought what better way of doing that than wearing this?”

Support for Just Stop Oil

Mr Bath has also expressed support on social media for protests by Just Stop Oil. In April, he said that he was “impressed by the artistic integrity” of a Just Stop Oil protester who disrupted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre.

Lucy was accompanied on stage at the concert by her teaching assistant, while Mr Bath watched the performance on television.

Security measures were imposed by Thames Valley Police in conjunction with the royal household.

Although it is not known why Mr Bath was denied access, a source said: “There would be sound reasons for not wanting the event to be used as a platform to make political statements.”