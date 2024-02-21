Eye-catching fashion from the People's Choice Awards

TVLine.com

The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 19 episode of CBS’ NCIS. We at long last have a 10-20 on one Leroy Jethro Gibbs, more than two years after Mark Harmon’s character was last seen on NCIS. Harmon remains an executive producer on CBS‘ NCIS, but he has not appeared on-camera since early Season 19, when Gibbs …