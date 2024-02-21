Eye-catching fashion from the People's Choice Awards
The People's Choice Awards took place on Feb. 18. CNN highlighted some of the night's most glamorous looks. Laverne Cox wore a 1987 Thierry Mugler bustier, opera gloves and a Giuseppe Di Morabito skirt. Ice Spice rocked a burnt-orange Dolce & Gabbana dress with a satin bra top and leopard-patterned tights underneath. Heeled sandals and Le Vian jewelry rounded out the new artist of the year's look. Billie Eilish stayed true to her own style with baggy pants, big shoes, a sweater vest and tie.