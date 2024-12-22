Eyeshadows in strong shades for a big impact

One of my beauty resolutions is to experiment more with colour. And so, at a recent Chanel event, I tried the pink eyeshadow in the palette you see on this page. I literally tapped my finger across the shade and rubbed it across my inner lid. It looked fabulous. Which was a lovely surprise as I tend to avoid eyeshadow – “Who has time?” I grumble – but actually, when it is this easy, it takes no time.

1. Violette_FR Yeux Paint Liquid Eyeshadow + Liner £33, violettefr.com

2. Chanel Enchanted Night Eyeshadow and Blush Palette £71, chanel.com

3. Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream £160, cultbeauty.com

4. Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noir Mascara £45, selfridges.com

5. Givenchy Beauty Le 9 De Givenchy Eyeshadow £67, givenchybeauty.com

I can’t do without… A hand cream that’s as good as a quality face moisturiser

The occasional times I inadvertently leave home without hand cream, both myself and my hands feel totally out of sorts. I’ve even been tempted to ask a complete stranger if I can borrow some hand cream (only if it’s in a tube – hygiene and all that). Anyway, hand cream has long been a key part of my beauty ritual – and that of many Black women. Culturally, dry, ashy hands have never been an option. Hence, I’m always on the look out for a cream that will deliver something more. I was intrigued by this one from Nécessaire, because it includes retinol and the difference to my hands – smoother, brighter – was impressive. Brands are creating body products with the same care and attention they apply when creating products for the face. And this particularly makes sense for the hands. As the most hardworking part of our bodies, they actually need more than moisture. This dermatologist-tested hand cream includes AHAs and peptides, as well as retinol, so it does all the things you expect from a hand cream, but also tackles age spots, creping and even brittle cuticles. Generally, retinol should be used at night (because of sun sensitivity) and this product is an overnight treatment. However, I used it during the day as I was

so obsessed with the results. If that’s you, just remember to layer on

SPF. A faff, but worth it. Nécessaire The Hand Retinol £36, spacenk.com

On my radar… Luxury body oils to battle dry winter skin

Balancing act Scented with the brand’s famous, mood-boosting Cheirosa 59 scent, this wash includes prebiotics and moisture-locking butters and oils to deeply moisturise and balance the skin. Sol de Janeiro Shower Oil Wash, £23, spacenk.com

Under armour Mantle is packed full of retinoids (reduces lines and hyper-pigmentation) and antioxidants (protects skin from environmental damage) to ensure your body looks as good as your face. Mantle The Body Retinoil, £49, mantleskin.com

Soothing solution Great for anyone who suffers from intensely dry, itchy skin in the winter, this stain-free oil not only promises long-lasting hydration, it includes malic acid to gently remove dead skin cells. Bioderm Atoderm 2-in-1 Dry Oil, £24, boots.com