7 restoring, rejuvenating face masks to combat dry winter skin

Dry skin during winter? These restoring face masks can help.

Winter is a notoriously bad time for your skin. The harsh, cold outside air combined with the increase in central heating (which, spoiler alert, also causes dry skin) can make it seem like you're destined for several months of dull, tight-feeling skin.

If you're looking to combat winter dryness, try supercharging your skin with a nourishing face mask that can help keep your skin looking and feeling supple all winter long.

Face masks are formulated to act as a barrier for the skin, locking in moisture and improving texture while delivering concentrated active ingredients in just a few short minutes — instantly transforming the look and feel of your complexion.

Below, we've rounded up our favourite restoring face masks for every skin type to help your skin make it through the cold winter months.

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

Why we love it: It's an iconic natural purifying clay mask that cleanses and visibly tighten pores in as little as 10 minutes — the proof is literally all over TikTok. Best of all, it doesn't leave your face feeling dry like most clay masks.



Customer review: "So worth it. I saw this all over Instagram and TikTok and decided to give it a try and I’m so glad that I did. I used it today and although it was gross seeing my face while it dried and pulled stuff out of my pores, it was also very satisfying. It smells kind of like orange and Licorice. I love the consistency and my skin feels like silk after washing it off. HIGHLY recommended."



SHOP IT: Sephora, $48

Then I Met You Rosé Resurfacing Facial Mask

Why we love it: Acting as a gentle at-home chemical, this mask, blended of 6% glycolic and lactic acid, restores the look of your skin. Also helping to restore your skin's moisture barrier function, it's a must-have for those with dull and blemish-prone skin. Over time, you’ll see a brighter, glowing complexion and hydrated skin.

Customer review: "I have been afraid to use chemical peel masks, but cautiously I used this and my skin loved it. It reacted well, and it brought all my gunk to the surface over the next few days. I even let my boyfriend use it, and he has very oily skin and rarely uses skin care products beyond cleanser, toner and moisturizer."

SHOP IT: Soko Glam, $56

The All-In-One Facial - Starter

Why we love it: Designed for dull, lacklustre or aging skin, in just a few minutes, the skin is reinvigorated to look more firm and lifted, smoother and evenly toned.



Customer review: "This is the best face mask ever. It’s completely transformed my skin. My skin is firmer, noticeably smoother, brighter, looks more fresh. I can keep going on how amazing it is. Just go buy it and enjoy your new younger looking skin."

SHOP IT: Hanacure, $29





Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Why we love it: It's the ultimate restoring mask that can also works as a leave-on moisturizer for when your skin is in desperate need of protection and moisture. It hydrates and calms your skin with niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

Customer review: "I absolutely love this mask! It’s not a 'put on and wash off' kind of mask, it’s a nice thick lotion you can leave on all day or overnight. I have WEIRD skin - it’s oily/dry/sensitive all at once, I still get acne, and now I have dark circles and fine lines to deal with too. This stuff somehow sorted all of that out overnight and my skin looked and felt so much better after just one use! I now use it 2-3x per week depending how my skin is acting and my problems are starting to clear up. I don’t know what magical ingredient they put in here, but I’ll never be without this mask again!"

SHOP IT: Sephora, $63

Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C



Why we love it: Perfect for all types of skin, this powerful mask works overnight as it thoroughly hydrates, plumps,and brightens with vitamin C, antioxidant-rich superberries, squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Customer review: "I absolutely love this mask! I’ve been using it nightly for a week and my skin is soft and seems calmer. It absorbs really nicely and has a creamy texture that’s thick enough for winter but I think it will be light enough for warm weather. My skin tends to dry out in the winter so I’m really enjoying this mask."



SHOP IT: Sephora, $63

Korres Hydra–Biome Probiotic Superdose Face Mask

Why we love it: This probiotic mask includes real Greek yogurt to instantly comfort and relieve stressed skin by rebalancing the skin’s microbiome.

Customer review: "I feel like I've tried every product under the sun just searching for the right moisturizer for my face. Bobbi Brown, Tatcha, the whole Clinique Moisture Surge line and many more that I don't even know the names of because of all the samples over the years. It felt like I was doomed to always have a dry and patchy face. As a result, I've spent so much money trying many skincare products, foundations and primers just trying to pinpoint the problem. Then one day, I got a sample of this and immediately saw a difference, not just the very next day, but for the rest of the week! And when I say I saw a difference, I mean my makeup went on like a dream, I can't even explain it."

SHOP IT: Shoppers Drug Mart, $63

Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask



Why we love it: This honey face masks leaves the skin with a warm, tingling sensation upon application. It's infused with essential B vitamins and antioxidants to hydrate, smooth and instantly leaves a healthy glow.

Customer review: A great moisturizing mask. There was a slight tingling sensation immediately after application but goes away shortly. After each use, I noticed that my skin was glowy — it felt hydrated and so incredibly smooth.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $75

