What factors should be considered before seeking a new career path? Ask HR

Question: I’ve worked for the same organization for the last 17 years, but the people around me have changed, and our organizational leadership and direction have changed considerably throughout my time here. I feel like it’s time to look for something new. What factors should I consider when seeking a career change? ‒ Patterson

Answer: When the environment at your workplace shifts dramatically, it can feel like the company has changed around you, even though you haven’t changed companies. After 17 years, it’s natural to reflect on your career path and consider if it’s time for something new. The good news is that your wealth of experience offers a strong foundation for making a thoughtful and strategic transition.

Start by reflecting on your situation. What has kept you at your organization for 17 years? Conversely, what is it about the recent changes that have motivated you to consider leaving now? Understanding both will help you identify the aspects of work you value most and those you’d like to avoid.

To guide your career change, here are some key considerations:

Clarify your career goals. What type of work excites and fulfills you? Are you looking to stay in your current field, or explore something new? Consider the environments where you’ve been the most productive and satisfied.

Define your ideal workplace. Do you prefer a large corporation or a smaller, more personal organization? What type of leadership and management style suits you best? Evaluate the company’s culture, values, and work environment: How do they align with your own?

Practical considerations. Are location or remote work a priority? Are opportunities for advancement important to you? What total compensation, including salary and benefits, meets your needs? How is the job market in your field?

Research potential employers. Explore their websites, values, and employee reviews to get a sense of their culture and history. During interviews, ask about team dynamics, leadership styles, and career growth opportunities to ensure they align with your expectations.

Leverage your experience. Highlight the skills, expertise, and knowledge you’ve gained over 17 years. Tailor your resume and cover letter to emphasize how your experience aligns with the roles you’re targeting.

If you’re considering a new field, focus on transferable skills, such as leadership, problem-solving, or communication, and how they apply to the roles you’re interested in. Additionally, consider professional development or certification programs that can help you bridge the gap in moving to a new industry.

Remember, changing jobs or careers is a significant step. Take time to assess your priorities, research potential opportunities, and ensure the new role aligns with your values and goals. While the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, a thoughtful approach will help you find the right fit. Best of luck in your journey ahead!

I’m about to start the final semester of my undergraduate studies in the next few weeks. Should I start searching for post-graduate career positions now, or wait until after my graduation is complete? ‒ Rashida

How exciting to be nearing the finish line of your undergraduate degree! The final semester is a great time to begin thinking about your career, and there's no need to wait until after graduation to start your job search. Many employers actively hire students before they officially graduate, so starting now can give you a head start in securing a role aligned with your career goals.

The job search process often takes several months or more, and beginning early allows you to:

◾ Explore options: Research industries, roles, and companies to identify what aligns with your aspirations.

◾ Get ahead: Many companies, especially those with structured entry-level programs, start their hiring cycles months before new graduates are available to begin work.

◾ Build relationships: Networking early with recruiters, alumni, and industry professionals can lead to valuable opportunities and insights.

I recommend following these steps to begin your job search:

Clarify your career goals. Reflect on what kind of work appeals to you, the industries you’re drawn to, and the type of organization (size, location, culture) where you think you’d thrive.

Research opportunities. Identify companies or organizations matching your interests. Check their typical hiring timelines, especially for roles designed for recent graduates. Check out job boards, career fairs, and your school’s career center for open positions or upcoming recruiting events.

Prepare your application materials. Tailor your resume and cover letters to showcase your academic achievements, internships, and extracurricular experiences relevant to the roles you’re pursuing. Gather references from professors, advisors, or past supervisors who can vouch for your skills and character.

Leverage your school’s resources. Your college career center is a goldmine of information such as job postings, networking events, and workshops. Participate in on-campus interviews and employer info sessions. Connect with alumni working in your desired field; they're often eager to offer guidance and advice.

Network. Use platforms such as LinkedIn to connect with professionals in your field of interest. Attend industry-related events or webinars to gain knowledge and meet potential employers or mentors. Don’t underestimate the power of personal connections; family, friends, and professors can provide leads or referrals.

Apply strategically. If you’re targeting specific programs (e.g., training or rotational programs), note their application deadlines, which often fall early in the academic year. For other roles, aim to apply around three to four months before your intended start date.

Finally, when reviewing job opportunities, consider factors such as:

◾ Company mission and values.

◾ Work culture and employee experiences (check online reviews).

◾ Opportunities for growth and career development.

Remember, you’re not just looking for a job, you’re seeking a career foundation. Think about where you want to grow, not just where you’ll start. Being proactive now can help you transition from student to professional seamlessly. Best of luck with your search and this exciting new chapter!

