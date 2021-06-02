Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has so many fall boots on sale: Score up to 75% off these 11 picks

Want more spring fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Save up to 75% off on boots during Nordstrom's half-yearly sale

We know it's technically not even summer yet, but our daydreams are already steering towards fall fashion (rose-tinted memories, you know?). And while shopping for shearling-lined boots may feel a tad unorthodox given the current heatwave (is June always this hot?), we'd like to point out that Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale has fall boots for up to 75 per cent off right now.

From your classic UGGs to sleek knee-high styles, you can save big on boots via the retailer's famous sale. However, as all good things must come to an end, the sale is only on until June 6, so we wouldn't wait. Join us in our fall fashion daydreaming with these 11 on-sale boots.

Madewell 'The Chelsea' Rain Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

Get the sleek look of a Chelsea boot with waterproof practicality with these on-sale Madewell booties. The pull-on rain boots feature a chunky, rugged sole to see you through whatever the forecast throws your way.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $41 (originally $68)

Sam Edelman 'Hilary' Bootie in Dark Brown (Photo via Nordstrom)

We can't help but look forward to autumn when we imagine stepping out in these chic Sam Edelman boots. Available in dark brown or black leather, the versatile bootie will be an indispensable addition to your fall style rotation.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $150)

Vince Camuto Derika Leather Boot in Black Suede (Photo via Nordstrom)

Remember the days when you would dress up and go out for dinner? While that may seem like a distant memory, these Vince Camuto leather boots might help jog it. Available in two colours, the 3 1/2" heeled boots are an impressive 60 per cent off right now.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $95 (originally $240)

UGG 'Emmeth' Waterproof Chelsea Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

Whoever thought rainy weather and white shoes spelled disaster clearly never met UGG's Emmeth Chelsea boots. Seam-sealed and waterproof, these durable booties are built with cushy memory foam footbeds for that signature UGG comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $75 (originally $150)

Naturalizer Sterling Knee High Boot in Chocolate Leather (Photo via Nordstrom)

An always-chic autumn staple, Naturalizer's knee-high leather boots feature the brand's signature N5 Contour technology for all-day cushioned comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $87 (originally $230)

Bernardo 'Paige' Rain Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

Who knew rain boots could be so chic? The woven laces at the back of these Bernardo 'Paige' boots are basically designed for people who don't like the look of regular rain boots. Plus, for 45 per cent off, what's not to love?

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $79 (originally $145)

UGG Chevonne Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot in Margarita (Photo via Nordstrom)

We are style-crushing on these margarita-coloured UGG rain boots. The waterproof Chelsea boots are lined with genuine shearling for cozy, warm comfort.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $48 (originally $60)

Franco Sarto Sandria Bootie (Photo via Nordstrom)

Add some flair to your fall wardrobe with these pointy-toed wine-coloured booties. Complete with a flared block heel, these Franco Sarto booties can be yours for nearly 40 per cent off.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $90 (originally $149)

Aerosoles Ballie Knee High Boot in Black (Photo via Nordstrom)

A buckle strap lends a preppy equestrian feel to these classic riding boots from Aerosoles. The faux-leather boots feature a flexible sole and memory foam cushioning and are available in black and grey.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $100 (originally $170)

Sanctuary March Bootie in Black Leather (Photo via Nordstrom)

Head outdoors in style this fall with these Sanctuary lace-up booties. With memory foam cushioning, the boots are a steal at 50 per cent off right now.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $89 (originally $179)

Hunter Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot (Photo via Nordstrom)

Get Hunter's classic rain boots for 40 per cent off right now with the Nordstrom half-yearly sale. The glossy, watertight rubber boots feature a traction-gripping sole to hold you steady mid-downpour.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $93 (originally $155)

