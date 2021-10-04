This 'super soft' sweater is a great cardigan for fall — and it's on sale for $31

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

PCEAIHH's long open faced cardigan is a great lightweight option for fall. (Image via Amazon)

A great sweater is the crux of any fall wardrobe. Now that the leaves are changing and the temperatures are dropping, it's always a great idea to have a comfy sweater nearby to beat the autumn chill.

A longline open-faced cardigan is a popular choice thanks to its versatility and flattering fit. One option that's receiving rave reviews on Amazon is the PCEAIIH's Essential Open Front Cardigan, which is currently on sale for $31.

PCEAIIH's Essential Open Cardigan - Amazon.

$31 $36 at Amazon

The details

This viscose and nylon blend cardigan is a soft and lightweight topper to effortlessly complement your fall fashion looks.The open front cardigan features a shawl collar, ribbed details on the cuffs and pockets. The casual sweater is available in 12 different colours that range in size from XS to XXL.

What people are saying

PCEAIIH's cardigan has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon based on more than 300 customer reviews. The consensus among shoppers is that the "super soft" sweater is a great option for anyone looking for a cardigan to keep at the ready for any fall look.

Whether it's with pair of leggings or jeans, the Eseential Open Front Cardigan offers bum coverage that's "not too heavy or too light" but perfect for fall and spring temperatures.

"The fit is perfect and it hangs beautifully," one shopper wrote.

"This is just what she wanted and fits like a dream," wrote one shopper who bought the cardigan for their wife as a gift.

"The material is super soft and comfortable," another raved.

PCEAIIH Essental Open Cardigan (Image via Amazon)

Although there are tons of positive reviews, there are some things to consider before you buy.

Some shoppers have advised sizing up in order to get the perfect fit that can be worn over top of light layers. Some petite shoppers have also called the cardigan "too long" since it's designed to hit mid-thigh. It may look oversized on some shoppers, however others with long torsos and arms have said that it fit them well.

Another thing to remember before you buy is that PCEAIIH recommends hand-washing cardigan, which might not be ideal for anyone looking for something with minimal effort required to wash.

Verdict

If you're looking for a casual fall sweater that offers plenty of bum coverage without adding bulk to your look. With 12 different colours to choose from, PCEAIH's cardigan offers something to suit your personal style and add a luxe but cozy touch to your fall looks.

Remember, the sweater is hand-wash only, so if you're OK with adding a little more effort to maintaining the look of your sweater, then this piece might be for you.

