Families shoulder ‘imbalance’ of care costs, says Wes Streeting
Individuals are shouldering an “imbalance” in paying for social care, Wes Streeting said as he was confronted about the sums one family is facing. As he took questions from LBC radio listeners, a woman from Leeds told the Health Secretary she is paying £85,000 a year to provide care for her 97-year-old mother, who has dementia. Family savings and the proceeds from selling her mother’s home are swiftly being eroded, the caller told Mr Streeting.