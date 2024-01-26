‘My family’s connection to the military goes back generations – I was happy to sign up at 16’

Kerri-Ann Hopkins with her father Scott and grandfather Tony - Andrew Fox

Cpl Kerri-Ann Hopkins knew she wanted to join the military from the age of 12. Her family’s connection to the Armed Forces goes back at least four generations, with relatives serving in both the First and Second World Wars. So, it was little surprise to any of them when she signed up for the Army in 2008, aged 16.

“My school friends went their separate ways off to college, and I went down to Bassingbourn Barracks. People asked, ‘What are you joining the Army for?’ and I told them, ‘Well, why not?’”, says the 32-year-old. “I would say I’m quite robust, so it didn’t bother me that I was leaving friends and family behind – I was quite happy to go.”

Brought up partly in Gibraltar, where her father was posted before the family settled in the Midlands, Kerri-Ann developed a taste for adventure from an early age. The married mother-of-two fondly recalls childhood memories of listening to her father (who served in the Navy as a submariner) and grandfather (who also served in the Navy aboard the royal yacht) swap stories, from being invited for a private audience with the late Queen to singing sea shanties with Princess Diana.

“My grandad also joined the military when he was 16 and has loads of photos from when he was younger,” says Kerri-Ann. “It’s always nice looking back at those and feeling that connection due to us both signing up at such a young age.”

After serving in the Army for eight years as a career manager, Kerri-Ann transferred to the RAF in 2016, allowing her more time at home with her two boys, aged 13 and five. “It provides more stability for my family – especially with my husband being in the Army and going away all the time,” she says.

Her husband, Staff Sgt Lee Hopkins, is an army vehicle mechanic, while her two brothers are also in the military: her elder brother Jason Greenman is a mechanic in the same corps as her husband, while her younger brother Liam Spragg serves with her in the RAF as a logistics mover.

“Through all of us, there’s a bit of back and forth about who’s better. Because I’m in the RAF, the joke is we think we’re better than everyone,” she laughs.

Due to having a phobia of the sea, Kerri-Ann never considered joining the navy like her father and grandfather, but says her five-year-old son Ivon already has ambitions of following in their footsteps: “He’s got a toy submarine at home which he plays with in the bath and says he’d like to be a submariner like his grandad.”

In addition to her work in people operations, Keri-Ann is a big supporter of the RAF Benevolent Fund, which provides support to current and former RAF personnel and their families. While serving at RAF Halton, she took part in a charity run to raise money for the fund and believes they provide a “massively important” service for military families.

“I’m due to go out of area in the next couple of weeks, and they do little packs for children with loads of goodies for them to play with,” she says. “I’ve got one for my little one, which I know he will appreciate. It’s always just nice to know that they are there.”

Her father Corporal Scott Spragg agrees. “It’s very important to help serving RAF troops and veterans,” he says. “I’ve come out and I’ve got a good job and a nice stable home life.

“I know of people who’ve had to use these charities because they’ve found themselves with their marriage ending, homeless or dependent on drink or drugs because of what they’ve been through, and these charities are a lifeline to those unfortunate veterans and serving people who find themselves on hard times.”

Scott joined the Royal Navy in 1989 as a submariner and served as a sonar operator, taking part in major military operations including Bosnia in 1994, Kosovo in 1999 and Afghanistan in 2001.

Scott’s grandfather served in the army in the Second World War, while his great-grandfather served in the First World War, and the 52-year-old says he first became interested in the military as a child. “I had an obsession with the army growing up – mainly from reading a comic called Battle Action Force, which had a section in it called Charlie’s War, all about the First World War,” he says.

“My grandad used to tell me some quite tall tales about his involvement in the Second World War – he was in the Desert Rats, serving in the tanks – and as a young child, I was just fascinated listening to his war stories. It definitely left a big impression on me.”

Despite his early passion for the army, Scott followed two friends into the Navy and never looked back. However, it wasn’t always plain sailing. After marrying his wife, Samantha, in 1996, he would have to be away at sea for long stretches, leaving her ashore to look after their three children.

“At the time, there were only certain submarines where you were allowed to send a familygram – that gave you a 40-word letter per week. Other than that, you had no contact,” he says. “I went away when my youngest was one, and when I came back nine months later, he screamed his head off because he didn’t know who I was. It was very tough.

“My wife and I knew it was my job and I had to do it. That’s what put a roof over my head, and food on the table. So, as hard as it was, it was something we accepted.”

There were happy times too though, and Scott recalls his daughter and two sons’ excitement when he would take them aboard his submarine as children. “They always asked about where I’d been and what I’d been doing, and I’d take them down the submarine and show them where daddy worked.” However, these visits didn’t necessarily have the desired effect. “None of them have shown any inkling for joining the Navy or the submarine service, so it must have put them off,” he laughs.

Scott says joining the military is “absolutely” in his family’s blood, and despite failing to convince any of his children to follow him into the Navy, he is optimistic about one of his five grandchildren taking on the mantle. “It would be an incredibly proud moment for me.”

Having retired from the Navy in 2011, Scott now works in the prison probation service – which he loves – but on Remembrance Day every year, he proudly parades in his old military uniform alongside his children and father-in-law. “As veterans, when you get together with all your family members who are members of the military service, it’s one of those moments that live with you forever,” he says.

Scott’s father-in-law Petty Officer Tony Greenman agrees. “Every generation is connected,” he says. The 73-year-old joined the Navy in 1967, aged 16, having initially been declined by the army because at four foot nine, he was too short.

He served through the Cold War on various ships, but his fondest memories of his time in service are from his years on the Royal Yacht from 1975-1988. During this time, he was involved in the evacuation of 450 Britons from Aden in 1986, attended two Olympic Games and travelled with Prince Charles and Diana on their honeymoon to the Greek Mediterranean.

He recalls swimming in the sea with the royal couple and Diana joining the crew for a sing-along onboard the yacht. “We were all drinking and having a singsong in the bar, and all of a sudden there was a knock on the door. It was Diana. She asked if she could come in, had a drink and stayed a couple of hours singing with everybody.”

Tony says he was over the moon when his daughter met Scott, a fellow Navy seaman, because it gave him “someone to drink rum with” and is a firm supporter of military charities such as the RAF Benevolent Fund. “I think they are a great service for people who’ve fallen either ill or by the wayside,” he says.

So what does he make of having three living generations of his family in the armed services? “I want them to know how proud I am of them. They are carrying on what could be a tradition for generations to come.”

