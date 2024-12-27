'My family felt broken but here they found friends'

"They felt alone, they felt broken because they had lost all that they had, but here they found friends."

The words of Kateryna Marcu, a member of Yardley Wood Pantry in Birmingham that supports hundreds of people in purchasing a weekly shop for £5.

However, it was a different story when her Ukrainian family members moved to England as Russia invaded their home country in 2022, leaving them without jobs, homes and friends.

But pantry helped rebuild their lives by supporting them to learn English, meet new people and connect with other Ukrainians within the city, Ms Marcu said.

"My mum was a doctor for her whole life but when she moved here she could be no-one, and here she started life again," she explained.

She described the centre as an "open heart with a friendly atmosphere" and the affordable prices helped her feed seven family members in her home.

From loaves of bread, to tinned food and meat, the pantry stocks something for everyone [BBC]

More than 100 people are currently members at the pantry, which celebrated its 5th anniversary in November, manager Lovina Ramsey-Braithwaite said.

The pantry prides itself in letting customers choose their items, giving them "dignity and hope", she said.

Support does not stop at the weekly shop, however. From mental health drop-ins to bereavement and welfare care, the centre looks out for everyone.

"If we haven't seen our members in about three weeks, we're checking up on them and seeing how they are doing," Ms Ramsey-Braithwaite said.

Claudia Vukulu (left), Clement Tulloch and Donna Marksman (right) are volunteers at the pantry [BBC]

Ms Vukulu, Clement Tulloch and Donna Marksman regularly work together as volunteers at the pantry, preparing food for shoppers.

"You feel worn out but happy after the volunteering, because we do good but we are no angels mind," Donna Marksman joked.

The pantry was not just about food, but about love because it provided a permanent place "for people to speak freely", Ms Vukulu added.

Follow BBC Birmingham on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links