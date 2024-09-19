Family open day aims to show off local heritage

An family open day is being held to give people a chance to learn more about their area's history.

The event at Perton Library near Wolverhampton on 12 October will form part of the Staffordshire History Festival celebrations.

There will be an opportunity for people’s antiques to be valued and more than 20 organisations on hand with information and activities.

The event, and all activities, are free of charge.

“Our heritage and culture play an important role in what makes our county a wonderful place to visit and live in and this is a great way to promote that,” said Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for culture and communities.

“Events like these are great and a brilliant example of how important libraries are for bringing communities together.

“Staff and volunteers have worked incredibly hard to pull together such a packed programme so we hope people will come along on the day.”

Those attending include representatives from English Heritage’s Boscobel House, National Trust’s Moseley Old Hall, Friends of Wolverhampton Archives and Wolverhampton Archaeology Group.

There will also be exhibitions from the Museum of Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire as well as the Museum of Cannock Chase and Apedale Heritage Centre.

The council said further details would be announced shortly.

