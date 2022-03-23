Ultrean's 6 Quart Air Fryer is on sale for less than $100 on Amazon Canada.

Over the past few years, multipurpose cooking devices have become one of the most sought after small appliances for the home. Not only do they cut down on meal prep but these handy kitchen gadgets also take up less space and can help cut down on the amount of oil used in your favourite dishes.

One Amazon Canada find that makes healthy easier is the 6 Quart Air Fryer from Ultrean — which is currently on sale for $98.

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer - Amazon Canada

$98 $135 at Amazon

What is it?

The Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer is a multipurpose kitchen gadget that can comfortably serve six to eight people. With up to 17,00-watt power output, you can create your favourite dishes quickly and easily and prepare meals by setting your own time and temperatures or by using one of the seven cooking presets: Chips, meat, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak and fish.

Each Ultrean Air Fryer Oven has everything you need to prepare your meals, including a detachable non-stick basket, recipe book and kitchen glove.

What people are saying

This family-size air fryer has more than 5,900 customer reviews on Amazon Canada and an impressive 4.6-star rating from customers who love how easy it is to make their favourite recipes using virtually no oil.

'It's my new favourite kitchen appliance'

Although Amazon shopper said they were initially "skeptical" that air fryers could produce the same kind of crunch as deep friers, they were pleasantly surprised by the results.

"We cooked frozen wings, spring rolls, coconut shrink and fries," they wrote, adding that everything was "super crispy and cooked throughout."

"It can cook a very generous portion," another shopper wrote, adding that the Ultrean cuts the cooking time in half.

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer- Amazon Canada

'Worth every penny'

"It makes the best fries and wings in half the time," said Amazon customer who added that it's "easy to clean."

One thing to note about this air fryer is that it can take up quite a bit of counter space, however shoppers have noted that it’s worth it considering how much food you are able to prepare. Other shoppers have complained that the unit doesn't have an "off" button, meaning it takes longer for the unit to cool down once you unplug.

Verdict

Since air fryers have become such a popular kitchen accessory, it’s important to invest in one that suits your needs and space. If you’re looking for a unit that can prepare enough food for a family of four plus leftovers, the Ultrean Air Fryer might be for you. Plus, it comes with a one-year warranty. However, as reviewers have noted, it does take up quite a bit of counter space and does take a while to cool down since it doesn't have an "off" button.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

