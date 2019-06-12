Fans concerned for 'fragile' looking Celine Dion: 'I've never seen her look this skinny'

Celine Dion’s latest post has fans concerned for the star’s health.

The 51-year-old singer’s team took to Instagram to share a photo of the Canadian chanteuse taking a time-out in a black leather miniskirt, prompting red flags over the star’s noticeably slim frame.

“F.O.M.O,” the caption read. “It means Fear of Missing Out, or does it?”

The playful snap, posted just days before Dion wrapped her Las Vegas residency, set off a firestorm of criticism over the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s weight.

“I love you Celine. Please take care,” one fan wrote. “You look very unhealthy.”

“I’ve never seen her look this skinny,” another said of the photo. “She looks so fragile and looks like her bones can crack with just a touch.[Definitely] something wrong here. Brings back memories of Karen Carpenter. Just saying.”

While many defended the star saying Dion has always been thin, others theorized that there could be another reason behind her altered appearance.

“I know Celine has always been a thin gal, but today she is too thin,” a fan began.

“It makes her look old, wrinkly and sickly. I think since her husband died she has been well, too thin, dressing weird and acting differently. When Rene was with her, her style was sexy and well put together. HE gave her that sparkle in her eyes. A few pounds more [and] she would look healthier. I love her music. I wish her blessings.”

Despite the attention given to her body, the singer has been adamant that there is no cause for concern.

“It’s true that I’m a little thinner,” Dion told reporters in April of this year. “Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong.”

The L’Oreal Paris ambassador attributes her recent weight loss to her newfound love of ballet.

“Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “It’s a dream. And so hard! I do this four times a week. People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.”