Fans Are Convinced That A Beyoncé And Taylor Swift Collaboration Is Coming

They're the questions on everybody's lips: is Beyoncé the newest member of the Swift squad or is Swift the newest member of the Beyhive?

Regardless of what the answer might be, fans are convinced that the pair have joined forces on a secret collaboration on Bey's upcoming country album, Renaissance: Act II.

Killah B, the producer and songwriter of 'Texas Hold 'Em', one of the two singles Beyoncé has released from the album, told TMZ that that there is a huge surprise coming on the new project. 'Let's just say she's [Beyoncé] on the approach of shocking the world,' he said.

The collaboration would be somewhat of a natural progression for the pair, after Bey began earning her stripes as the newest member of the Swift squad when she surprised Swift at the October premiere of her record-breaking Eras Tour film, a favour Swift repaid in December. The 'Red' singer flew to London for a reported 12 hours by private jet to support Beyoncé at the premiere of her film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.



But sources have claimed that their kinship predates that. ‘Beyoncé cemented such a special place in Taylor's heart in 2009 when she shut Kanye down. They both know now that karma took care of Kanye exactly as they believed it would,’ a source told Daily Mail. 'At the time, Taylor was not the powerhouse she is today. It was just so showing of who Beyoncé really is and ever since that moment the two of them have celebrated each other's successes.’

Since Beyoncé confirmed that the follow-up album to Renaissance was coming, fans have been quick to speculate that the collaboration Killah B may well have been referring to is one with Lady Gaga. Fans have drawn similarities between the Instagram posts Bey has shared promoting Act II and the video for 2010 single 'Telephone', which featured both pop powerhouses and finished with a 'To Be Continued' sign.

