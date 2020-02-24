Fans are devastated Siannise and Luke T didn't win Love Island

From Cosmopolitan

Last night Winter Love Island came to an climactic end, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp taking home the £50,000 prize money which they obviously split between them. First off, congratulations to the happy couple, of course, - after all they were the season's first official couple - but we can't ignore that everyone expected a slightly different result, and now fans are voicing their confusion about how solid favourites Siannise and Luke T missed out on the win.

The pair had been the bookies' favourites right up until late last night, when Finn and Paige overtook them and then went on to win, with Siannise and Luke T coming in second, Demi and Luke M coming in third and Jess and Ched in fourth place.

Even Finn seemed amazed when he heard the news, responding, "How the f**k have I blagged that?" And fans quickly took to social media to voice their confusion over the results.

Yo, Paige and Finn, I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Siannise and Luke T are one of the best couples of all time!#loveIslandfinal #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dSyOaL63Rj — hana ⁷ (@prodkosmos) February 23, 2020

Ain't nobody doing it like Siannise and Luke T. My winners 🥺❤ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1rS1Caz1de — Adam Driver's Wife (@wokestofscrolls) February 23, 2020

The whole U.K. after thinking Siannise and Luke T would win #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/J733Y3Tmgt — maddy (@maddmaddy19) February 23, 2020

I know it's an emotional time right now, but let's not forget that Love Island runners-up have a great track record for staying together in happy, very Instagramable relationships (please refer to Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen for proof).

