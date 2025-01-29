Farmer passionate about food waste edits radio show

A farmer with a passion for limiting food waste is the latest guest editor for BBC Radio Oxford.

Karl Franklin works on a farm near Chipping Norton and plans to use his time helping out on the show to talk more about the job he loves.

Talking to breakfast presenter Sophie Law, Mr Franklin said: "It makes me really proud to do what I do. I absolutely love my job."

Mr Franklin works hard to reduce the amount of food waste while he works and visits schoolchildren to educate them on the process of farm to table.

He added: "It's a big thing when we spend our days in the pouring rain to produce fantastic food for then it sadly to never be eaten and enjoyed and that's the whole point of doing it for someone to eat it and enjoy it."

