Farmers' market celebrates 25 years in business

A farmers' market is celebrating 25 years supporting local food producers.

Stroud Farmers' Market, on Cornhill Square, attracts visitors from all over the country each Saturday morning.

Organiser Kardien Gerbrands said the market has an "incredible atmosphere".

He said: “The core of our success comes from a combination of sticking strictly to the point of farmers' markets, to support small scale farming and local food producers, and a most receptive local community."

'Supporting farming'

The market was awarded the Best Farmers' Market in the UK in 2013 for a second time by Farm Retail Association.

Mr Gerbrands said one of the things that makes the market a success is that everyone needs food.

"It's non-political, everyone just wants to get the best food for their dinners," he said.

He added that the market's success is owed to the support of the people in Stroud.

"Even on a really wet day, all the locals still come out.

"Even though we don't get the tourists on those days, the locals come out and they're doing their weekly shop.

"That's what keeps it going really," he said.

Saturday's market will have music from Lick It Back Sounds to celebrate the anniversary.

There will be a new collection of limited edition '25 years of Stroud Farmers' Market shopping bags, designed by local graphic designer George Withington, on sale.

