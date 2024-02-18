All the fashion from the 2024 BAFTA nominees party
This year's set of deserving BAFTA nominees were out to celebrate their award nods this weekend, at the official BAFTA nominees party supported by Bulgari.
The likes of Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike and more donned their finery for a star-studded evening at The National Portrait Gallery in London, where they marked a successful year of performances and film productions, the evening before the big awards ceremony itself.
Below, see all the glamorous attendees from the evening.
Margot Robbie
in Chanel
Rosamund Pike
in Erdem
Carey Mulligan
Hannah Dodd
in Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Bulgari jewellery
Alison Oliver
in Loewe
Paul Mescal
in Simone Rocha
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson
Jackson in Elie Saab; both in Bulgari jewellery
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
in Reformation
Vivian Oprah
in Chanel
Sophie Wilde
carrying a Jimmy Choo bag
Archie Madekwe
in Givenchy and Bulgari jewellery
Ella Hunt
in Bulgari jewellery
Emerald Fennell
Mia McKenna Bruce
