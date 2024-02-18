All the fashion from the 2024 BAFTA nominees party

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

This year's set of deserving BAFTA nominees were out to celebrate their award nods this weekend, at the official BAFTA nominees party supported by Bulgari.

The likes of Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike and more donned their finery for a star-studded evening at The National Portrait Gallery in London, where they marked a successful year of performances and film productions, the evening before the big awards ceremony itself.

Below, see all the glamorous attendees from the evening.

Margot Robbie

in Chanel

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

in Erdem

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Hannah Dodd

in Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Bulgari jewellery

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Alison Oliver

in Loewe

Iona Wolff - Getty Images

Paul Mescal

in Simone Rocha

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Jackson in Elie Saab; both in Bulgari jewellery

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

in Reformation

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Vivian Oprah

in Chanel

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Sophie Wilde

carrying a Jimmy Choo bag

Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

Archie Madekwe

in Givenchy and Bulgari jewellery

Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Ella Hunt

in Bulgari jewellery

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Emerald Fennell

Kate Green/BAFTA - Getty Images

Mia McKenna Bruce

Scott Garfitt - Getty Images

