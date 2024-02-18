Advertisement
All the fashion from the 2024 BAFTA nominees party

Sarah Karmali
·1 min read
nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari vip arrivals
Inside the 2024 BAFTA nominees partyGareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

This year's set of deserving BAFTA nominees were out to celebrate their award nods this weekend, at the official BAFTA nominees party supported by Bulgari.

The likes of Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike and more donned their finery for a star-studded evening at The National Portrait Gallery in London, where they marked a successful year of performances and film productions, the evening before the big awards ceremony itself.

Below, see all the glamorous attendees from the evening.

Margot Robbie

in Chanel

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

in Erdem

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

bafta nominees party supported by bulgari
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Hannah Dodd

in Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Bulgari jewellery

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Alison Oliver

in Loewe

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari inside
Iona Wolff - Getty Images

Paul Mescal

in Simone Rocha

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Jackson in Elie Saab; both in Bulgari jewellery

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

in Reformation

ee bafta film awards 2024 nominees' party, supported by bulgari arrivals
Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Vivian Oprah

in Chanel

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Sophie Wilde

carrying a Jimmy Choo bag

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari vip arrivals
Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA - Getty Images

Archie Madekwe

in Givenchy and Bulgari jewellery

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Rowben Lantion - Getty Images

Ella Hunt

in Bulgari jewellery

ee bafta film awards 2024 nominees' party, supported by bulgari arrivals
Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Emerald Fennell

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Kate Green/BAFTA - Getty Images

Mia McKenna Bruce

nominees' party for the ee bafta film awards 2024, supported by bulgari arrivals
Scott Garfitt - Getty Images

